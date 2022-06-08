Wildfire in Musquodoboit area 100 per cent contained

A wildfire in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area is now 100 per cent contained.

The fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon in the area of Lays Lake Road near Meaghers Grant, N.S.

A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNR) says the fire was approximately three hectares in size.

Provincial fire crews, including a helicopter and 15 firefighters from Halifax, first responded Tuesday and worked until dusk. Winds at the time were reportedly creating “erratic” smoke issues.

DNR said no homes were at risk at the time.

About 15 DNR personnel returned to the scene Wednesday morning and the fire was contained.

This is the second wildfire in the Musquodoboit area during the 2022 fire season.