Wildfire in Musquodoboit area 70 per cent contained; crews remain on scene

Fire crews in Nova Scotia continue to battle two large wildfires in the province.

In a tweet from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Saturday just before 4 p.m., it says the fire in the Musquodoboit area is estimated to cover 52 hectares of land and is 70 per cent contained as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

That's down from DNR's last update Saturday morning, when the fire's estimated size was 65 hectares.

The department says those responding include the incident response team, 15 firefighters and three Halifax Regional Fire tankers.

CHAPLIN: Fire is estimated to cover 52 hectares and is about 70 per cent contained as of 2 p.m. Incident command team plus 15 @NS_DNRR personnel and equipment, @hfxfire tankers and Stewiacke Fire remain on site. — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 14, 2022

David Steeves, a technician of forest resources for DNR, says crews are monitoring the fire closely.

"We're not saying it's under control at this point because the weather that's forecast for today could throw a wrench into the plan, so we have to be prepared and ready to respond to whatever comes up," said Steeves in an interview with CTV News Saturday.

Steeves says crews are hopeful the weather will become more favourable when it comes to fighting the fires but adds they're still planning for a worst-case scenario.

"While we're hopeful we get a little wet weather, our game plan is going to be like it's still going to be drawing hot and we're not going to take any chances with any of this," he said.

Steeves confirms the fire is still not expected to reach any homes or communities. He encourages Nova Scotians to follow the province’s burn restrictions, which are updated daily at 2 p.m.

"This time of year, and all of fire season, the burn restrictions are in place for a reason. There's a lot of science and a lot of math that goes into giving us the information that rates the fire-danger," said Steeves.

"One small campfire has the potential to change your life or your neighbour's life really quick."

On Friday, Nova Scotia Power cut electricity in the area following a request from DNR around 1:25 p.m. Those services were restored Friday evening.

CHAPLIN: Fire is estimated to cover 65 hectares and is being held. Incident command team plus 15 @NS_DNRR fire crew and two @hfxfire tankers on site. Fire activity has dropped with the current conditions. — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 14, 2022

YARMOUTH COUNTY WILDFIRE

Crews have also been battling a wildfire near Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County since Monday night.

The wildfire had spread to 3,100 hectares, but in a Twitter post Saturday, DNR says there had been no significant growth in the fire's size and that it was 100 per cent contained.

The tweet, sent just before 11:30 a.m., also says two helicopters, 40 personnel and an incident management team remain on scene. The CL-415 water bomber, sent from Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday, has been released, according to DNR.

YARMOUTH: Wildfire near Horseshoe Lake is under control and 100% contained. No significant growth in size since last report. Two helicopters, 40 personnel and an incident management team remain on scene today but CL-415 water bomber has been released from scene. — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 14, 2022

PROVINCEWIDE BURN RESTRICTIONS

DNR announced a provincewide no-burn order for the second day in a row. In a tweet Saturday, the department says open fires, like burning brush or backyard campfires, are not permitted in the province.

Daily burn restrictions can be found on the province's website.

Saturday: No burning in Nova Scotia today. Open fires, like burning brush or backyard campfires, are not permitted.



Check before you burn and know municipal bylaws! Restrictions updated daily at 2 p.m.: https://t.co/RzP6hCjupx pic.twitter.com/zJ8fbUJsVY — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 14, 2022

CTV Atlantic's Chief Meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell, said Friday a north-easterly wind will cool eastern parts of the region on Saturday.

"The warmest temperatures will be in western New Brunswick and the interior of southwestern Nova Scotia," said Mitchell.

"Temperatures cool region-wide on Sunday with cloudier conditions and rain and showers returning. Not necessarily bad news though, as the fire weather index is elevated across much of the Maritimes."

Mitchell says, while not a lot of rain is expected Sunday - with five to 15 millimetres forecast - added moisture may help with the wildfire situations in the province.