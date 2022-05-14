Wildfire in Musquodoboit area grows in size; crews return to scene Saturday

A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area has grown more than three times in size since The Department of Natural Resource's (DNR) last update on Friday.

In a tweet at approximately 10:15 a.m. Saturday, DNR says the fire in Chaplin, N.S., is now estimated to cover 65 hectares of land, but adds it is being held back by firefighters. On Friday, the fire was estimated to be 20 hectares in size.

The department says those responding include the incident response team, 15 fire crew and two Halifax Regional Fire tankers.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Power cut electricity in the area following a request from DNR around 1:25 p.m. Those services were restored Friday evening.

YARMOUTH COUNTY WILDFIRE

Crews have also been battling a wildfire near Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County since Monday night.

The wildfire had spread to 3,100 hectares, but in a Twitter post Saturday, DNR says there had been no significant growth in the fire's size and that it was 100 per cent contained.

The tweet, sent just before 11:30 a.m., also says two helicopters, 40 personnel and an incident management team remain on scene. The CL-415 water bomber, sent from Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday, has been released, according to DNR.

PROVINCEWIDE BURN RESTRICTIONS

DNR announced a provincewide no-burn order around 2:10 p.m. Friday. The department says open fires, like burning brush or backyard campfires, are not permitted in the province.

Burn restrictions for Saturday will be updated at 2 p.m.

CTV Atlantic's Chief Meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell, said Friday a north-easterly wind will cool eastern parts of the region on Saturday.

"The warmest temperatures will be in western New Brunswick and the interior of southwestern Nova Scotia," said Mitchell.

"Temperatures cool region-wide on Sunday with cloudier conditions and rain and showers returning. Not necessarily bad news though, as the fire weather index is elevated across much of the Maritimes."

Mitchell says, while not a lot of rain is expected Sunday - with five to 15 millimetres forecast - added moisture may help with the wildfire situations in the province.