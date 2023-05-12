A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.

The Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) provided an update on the fire near the community of Hassett, N.S., on Twitter Friday morning.

Hassett wildfire update (8:53 a.m.) The fire is still 90% contained. It is being held at an estimated 111 hectares. 34 DNRR staff, 7 volunteer firefighters and 1 helicopter on scene.



The fire first became 90 per cent contained Thursday evening.

DNRR says the fire is currently being held at an estimated 111 hectares, which it has stayed at since Tuesday evening.

Thirty-four DNRR staff, seven volunteer firefighters and a helicopter are at the scene.

The fire started Monday and was about eight hectares.

At the time, the RCMP evacuated five homes and used a nearby church as a shelter.

