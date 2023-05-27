Wildfire near Barrington Lake, N.S., burning out of control

A sizeable wildfire is burning out of control in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.

According to the province's Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, the wildfire is located near Barrington Lake and has grown to 775 hectares in size.

Alex Atwood lives nearby on Cape Sable Island. Atwood says he first noticed the fire Friday from Highway 103 near Barrington and says the fire has grown significantly.

"It started back up today [Saturday], quite hard and has spread," said Atwood. "It was pretty alarming and it seems quite big, bigger than it might appear."

In a post to Twitter, DNRR says the hot, dry and windy conditions have been fueling the fire and the conditions are making it challenging for the firefighters.

(1/2) Barrington Lake, Shelburne Co update: Wildfire estimated at 775 hectares, has reached Lyles Bay. Hot, dry, windy conditions are challenging. 31 DNRR firefighters, 2 helicopters onsite, plus 6 NB air tankers. Hwy 103 generally closed from exit 28 to 29, likely for 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/3pOLOhSmIy — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 28, 2023

Two helicopters, 31 DNRR crew members and six N.B. air tankers are on site and working the fire.

The community of Goose Lake is just one kilometre away from the fire but the province says no evacuation orders have been made at this time.

At least three remote cabins in the area have been impacted by the wildfire. One of the cabins is destroyed, DNRR says, while the status of the two others remains unknown. Volunteer firefighters are on scene in an effort to protect homes.

DNRR says residents from 12 homes were evacuated Saturday night. Some residents have since returned but may have to leave again as more evacuations are expected and power outages could occur.

More updates are expected on Sunday afternoon.

There is currently a burn ban in place for that region and residents are encouraged to check the provinces website and adhere to the burning status where it applies.

Nova Scotia RCMP have since closed a section of Highway 103 between exit 28 near Clyde River and exit 29 in Barrington and detours have been set up in the area due to the wildfire. The highway is expected to be closed for at least 24 hours.