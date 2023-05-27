Wildfire near Barrington Lake, N.S., burning out of control

A wildfire in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia near the hamlet of Goose Lake is burning out of control (Courtesy Blair Laframboise) A wildfire in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia near the hamlet of Goose Lake is burning out of control (Courtesy Blair Laframboise)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island