Wildfire near Goose Lake, N.S. burning out of control

A sizeable wildfire is burning out of control in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia.

According to the province's Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, the wildfire is located near Barrington Lake and has grown to 100 hectares in size.

Alex Atwood lives nearby on Cape Sable Island and says he first noticed the fire Friday from Highway 103 near Barrington and says the fire has grown significantly.

"It started back up today, quite hard and has spread," said Atwood. "It was pretty alarming and it seems quite big, bigger than it might appear."

In a post to Twitter, DNR says the hot, dry and windy conditions have been fueling the fire and the conditions are making it challenging for the firefighters.

(1/2) Barrington Lake, Shelburne Co.: Wildfire out of control & about 100 hectares. Hot, dry and windy conditions today challenged firefighting efforts. 1 helicopter & 15 DNRR staff onsite. — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 27, 2023

One helicopter and 15 DNR crew members are on site and working the fire.

The community of Goose Lake is just one kilometre away from the fire but the province says no evacuation orders have been made at this time.

DNR says more updates will come Sunday morning.

There is currently a burn ban in place for that region and residents are encouraged to check the provinces website and adhere to the burning status where it applies.

Nova Scotia RCMP have since closed a section of highway 103 between exit 28 near Clyde River and exit 29 in Barrington and detours have been set up in the area due to the wildfire.

More information to come.