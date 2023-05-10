Wildfire still out of control in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County is no longer spreading, says the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).
The fire near Hassett, N.S., started Monday and hot, dry, windy conditions helped it spread.
Crews were able to contain it to 111 hectares Wednesday morning, but the department says the blaze still wasn’t under control.
Twenty-nine DNRR staff and a helicopter and firefighters from 15 volunteer departments are on site.
On Monday, the RCMP evacuated five homes and used a nearby church as a shelter.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
U.S. Rep. George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story, has been indicted on charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied to Congress about his income and cheated his way into undeserved unemployment benefits, prosecutors said Wednesday.
BREAKING | Boy, 15, dies in hospital after sustaining head injury climbing on moving Toronto subway
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car last week has died, police said.
Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill
The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
Celebrity bidding war for Ottawa Senators could be a boon for the franchise: experts
A celebrity bidding war for a minority ownership stake in the NHL's Ottawa Senators stands to lift the team's profile to new heights, while serving as a safe way for stars to park their money.
U.K. tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Harry
Prince Harry scored a victory at the outset of his first phone hacking trial Wednesday with the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologizing for unlawfully gathering information about him in its reporting that warrants some compensation.
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Boy, 15, dies in hospital after sustaining head injury climbing on moving Toronto subway
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car last week has died, police said.
-
Man killed in wrong-way collision involving tractor trailer on Highway 410
A 30-year-old driver is dead after a wrong-way collision early Wednesday morning in Brampton.
-
This is when Ontario will receive an emergency alert test today
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones today.
Calgary
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
-
Calgary father struggling without provincial support for adult son with autism
A Calgary man says he has been left without answers from the province and is struggling financially to provide full-time care to his adult son, who is severely autistic.
-
Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car
Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.
Montreal
-
Short-term rental crackdown: New Quebec bill sets $100K fine for illegal Airbnbs
Quebec has followed through on its promise to crack down short-term rentals and introduced a bill in the national assembly that would tighten the rules on platforms like Airbnb.
-
Health minister announces another plan to catch up on surgeries
Health Minister Christian Dube will announce another plan to catch up on surgeries on Wednesday.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
In the fifth episode of the Netflix series 'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch," a Lewis Hamilton card belonging to a teen from Saguenay, Quebec winds up in an auction and sells for $900,000. He paid $50 for the pack the card came in.
Edmonton
-
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
-
Boy, 11, seriously injured when he was hit by driver in Edmonton crosswalk
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a person driving a vehicle while riding his scooter in northeast Edmonton.
-
Yellowhead County lifts evacuation order for Evansburg, keeps it for Wildwood
Yellowhead County is ending an evacuation order for Evansburg Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
This is when Ontario will receive an emergency alert test today
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones today.
-
Sault resident attacked after confronting thief, attempted murder charge laid
A 20-year-old Sault man is charged with attempted murder in the attack of a person who intervened after witnessing theft, police say.
London
-
This is when Ontario will receive an emergency alert test today
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones today.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-Wide warrant
OPP are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release. Duante Labonte is known to frequent London, Chatham, Windsor and the GTA.
-
Highbury Avenue road closure will cause delays
Commuters may want to change their route Wednesday if Highbury Avenue is part of your drive.
Winnipeg
-
'It's not Amazon': Finance Minister defends remodel of women’s correctional centre beading program
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says changes coming to a beading program at a Manitoba correctional centre are being ushered in to allow more people to access it and to increase safety at the facility
-
Manitoba officers capture second escaped inmate; both in custody
The Manitoba RCMP has captured and arrested the second escaped inmate from The Pas Correctional Facility.
-
ESPN’s Anderson apologizes for mocking Whitecloud’s name
ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman’s last name to toilet paper the previous night.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in Ottawa's south end
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in Ottawa's south end.
-
This is when Ontario will receive an emergency alert test today
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones today.
Saskatoon
-
Dozens of layoffs at Saskatoon company after losing contract to American firm
A Saskatoon company that makes rubber products from recycled tires had to layoff dozens of staff and shut down part of its operations on May 1.
-
Sask. community unites to battle fast-moving fire
It took a community effort to put out a fire in western Saskatchewan.
-
Manitoba officers capture second escaped inmate; both in custody
The Manitoba RCMP has captured and arrested the second escaped inmate from The Pas Correctional Facility.
Vancouver
-
More testing needed to identify, treat British Columbians living with viral hepatitis: infectious diseases expert
Seven years after Canada pledged to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030, a new report is shedding light on how each province—including British Columbia—is faring when it comes to reaching that target.
-
Concerns grow over B.C. floods and wildfires amid rare May heat wave
A spell of unseasonably warm weather in the forecast for many parts of British Columbia is raising concerns for further flooding and wildfires.
-
NEW
NEW | Juan de Fuca Marine Trail set to reopen with $1M in upgrades, more tent sites
Ahead of the reopening of the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail next week, the British Columbia government says hikers will find a host of improvements along the 47-kilometre wilderness path this season.
Regina
-
Regina city council to review recommendations from integrity commissioner following councillors' lawsuit against city manager
Regina city council will discuss a report on Wednesday by integrity commissioner Angela Kruk that says two city councillors violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw with an attempted lawsuit in 2022.
-
Regina man charged following alleged stabbing of 16-year-old girl: police
A 20-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing that left a 16-year-old girl with serious injuries, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.
-
Province facing pressure to drop 'snack tax' on certain grocery store items
The Saskatchewan government is facing pressure to drop the PST on grocery store items. The official Opposition says rotisserie chicken and prepackaged salads are food basics for many families.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian struck by Victoria transit bus, seriously injured
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a transit bus in downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
Alaskan fishing boats may be threatening B.C. salmon
American fishing boats catching threatened Canadian salmon was flagged as a top concern for federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray before meeting with the U.S. ambassador to Canada in March.
-
NEW
NEW | Juan de Fuca Marine Trail set to reopen with $1M in upgrades, more tent sites
Ahead of the reopening of the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail next week, the British Columbia government says hikers will find a host of improvements along the 47-kilometre wilderness path this season.