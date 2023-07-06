Will Nova Scotians gain or lose from carbon tax rebates?
As Nova Scotians brace for another jump in gas prices Friday, the debate over Ottawa’s carbon tax and fuel regulations continues.
“I think it’s nothing but a damn scam,” said driver Duane Houle who was fueling up Thursday.
Another driver had a different take.
“I feel that people need to manage themselves in an appropriate way in order to able to afford gas and whether the trip’s worth it,” said Bradley Robb.
The introduction of a carbon tax to Nova Scotia on Canada Day sent gas prices up 14 cents a litre in the province. Clean fuel regulations aimed at producers and suppliers will add on nearly 4 cents Friday.
Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship highlighted the rebates that will begin rolling into Nova Scotians’ bank accounts next week.
Individuals will receive $124 dollars and a family of four will receive $248 dollars.
“These payments are going to arrive every three months and so an individual will get about 500 bucks a year and a family of four should expect to receive about a thousand dollars a year,” said Fraser.
Ottawa argues most Canadians will get more back in rebates than they pay in fuel charges. In a report from March, the parliamentary budget officer agreed with that assessment but also noted that the cost to the average Nova Scotian household—both fiscal and economic cost—will be about $431 in 2023-2024.
Fraser pointed out the PBO’s analysis compares putting a price on pollution to not taking further action on climate change and notes if the PBO report looks at indirect costs, it’s also important to account for indirect benefits.
“The average is skewed on the basis that wealthy people tend to pollute more,” said Fraser. “But the majority of people in Nova Scotia receive as much or more back in a rebate than they will incur as a result of fuel charges.”
Dalhousie professor Larry Hughes did his own calculations to see whether Nova Scotians would come out ahead.
“It depends on how you heat your home and how you heat your hot water,” said Hughes.
He calculated the costs and rebates for a family of four between July and March—a period in which a family of four would receive three quarterly payments of $744. Hughes’ analysis shows that households using electricity for heating and hot water would profit up to about $236 dollars from the rebates.
“If you’re heating with oil or using oil for your hot water, you will be pretty close to the edge and may even be out of pocket,” Hughes said.
His analysis shows homes using oil for space or water heating, the benefits from rebates are much lower, ranging from a high of $168 to a loss of as much as $435 dollars.
Hughes also said the Houston government must assume some responsibility, adding it had a year to develop programs to prepare Nova Scotians for the impact of the carbon tax.
In a statement, the office of the premier said the federal government wanted a carbon tax and it put forward a plan that would address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions without a carbon tax.
“It was the federal government’s choice to move forward and impose the tax on Nova Scotians. They could have delayed it,” said Meagan Byrd, press secretary for the office of the premier.
“We are running a significant deficit. We should not be taking funds away from fixing healthcare and providing essential services to Nova Scotians because of new federal taxes,” said Byrd.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
Here’s what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
Workers to rally on day 6 of B.C. port strike, employer seeks binding arbitration
Striking port workers will rally near the Vancouver waterfront to mark their sixth day on the picket line as they seek a new contract with the BC Maritime Employers Association.
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Optimism in Canadian economy growing, but most still say economic conditions are bad: poll
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows a positive shift in the perception of economic conditions among Canadians, but more than half still say the economy is 'bad' or 'very bad.'
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads platform
Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform in a letter sent to the Facebook parent's CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro.
Ex-PM Stephen Harper seeks closer ties with Hungary's Viktor Orban
Former prime minister Stephen Harper says he wants closer ties between right-leaning political parties including the Conservative Party of Canada and the Hungarian government, which has been accused of democratic backsliding.
Toronto
-
Video shows riders scrambling for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway
A video has surfaced online that appears to show the moments following a serious stabbing on a subway near Eglinton Station on Thursday.
-
'Beyond an emergency': Toronto’s unhoused population grappling with extreme heat, bad air quality
On Day 3 of Toronto’s first heat wave of the summer, people living in tents at Allan Gardens faced 40-degree temps and polluted air that smelled like a campfire.
-
Toronto cop who pointed gun at Black teens in 2011 found guilty of discreditable conduct
An Ontario policing tribunal has found a Toronto police officer guilty of discreditable conduct for pointing a firearm at two Black teens.
Calgary
-
Flash flooding in northwest as severe storm warning issued for Calgary
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary at 5:59 p.m.
-
Woman found dead in Calgary park wasn't murdered, but was dumped after death
Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a southeast park earlier this week isn't criminal, but they do believe she was moved after she died.
-
Calgary Fire Department urges precautions on city waterways to prevent injuries or drownings
Members of the Calgary Fire Department are reminding Calgarians to stay safe on the city’s waterways this summer and to take extra precautions in an effort to prevent injuries or drownings.
Montreal
-
'I am relieved': Quebec to cover ALS medication after repeated calls from patients
A drug known to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS, will be covered by Quebec’s drug insurance plan – a change doctors and those living with ALS have been demanding for years.
-
What you need to know about Montreal's major Ste-Catherine W project
There will soon be a lot more construction on Sainte-Catherine St. W when phase two of upgrades to water lines and sidewalks begins next month. The whole project is expected to last for years. A section between Mansfield and Peel streets will be done first, and that alone is expected to take about two years.
-
Arrest of Quebec influencer in fake-crime case points to lack of social media education: expert
The arrest of a Quebec influencer who allegedly faked crimes to boost his popularity exposes the need for better education about social media and the law at a time when online figures are constantly pushing boundaries, one expert says.
Edmonton
-
Alberta hits record number of opioid-related EMS calls, half of them in Edmonton
The number of responses by emergency medical services across Alberta reached a new high last week, half of them in Edmonton.
-
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
-
Reports of spiked drinks in Fort McMurray prompt investigation, warning
Mounties in northeastern Alberta are looking into reports that people have had their drinks spiked in "establishments" in Fort McMurray.
Northern Ontario
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
-
Emergency services express concern over Twitter’s new restrictions
Some emergency services agencies in northern Ontario are reacting to Twitter's decision to limit the number of tweets users can see on a daily basis.
London
-
‘There are no words’: Memorial for boy killed in St. Thomas crash grows
A makeshift memorial for an 11-year-old boy killed in St. Thomas Tuesday is growing. Flowers, cards, and notes surround a picture of Aiden Curtis.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Preliminary cost of London’s homelessness strategy in the hundreds of millions
A municipal document obtained by CTV News is the first to shed light on the anticipated cost to build and operate London, Ont.’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
-
Victim and suspect identified in west London death investigation
London Police Service’s Major Crime Unit have laid charges in relation to a death investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
-
Is time running out for Winnipeg's 120-year-old clock?
From the top of Winnipeg's old 'Gingerbread' city hall to the inside of Portage Place Shopping Centre, the city's historic clock has been ticking for 120 years. Now a question mark hangs over its future.
-
Man dies in hospital after being Tasered by Winnipeg police, watchdog investigating
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after he was Tasered by Winnipeg police officers.
Ottawa
-
Centre Block rehabilitation project to cost more than $4B
It’s a multi-billion dollar project that’s being called the largest heritage rehabilitation project in Canada’s history. Parliament Hill remains under construction and despite COVID and convoy occupation delays, the decade-long project remains on track.
-
Casselman's drinking water safe despite colour: municipality
The municipality of Casselman is reassuring its residents the drinking water is safe despite the dark colour and smell that could be present.
-
Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege
Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.
Saskatoon
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Saskatoon's food bank is seeing a record number of monthly users and nearly half are kids
The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is seeing its highest number of monthly users ever, and many of them are children.
-
Pandemic pet surrenders causing problems at Saskatoon shelters
Following a pandemic adoption boom pets are now being turned back over to Saskatoon shelters, sanctuaries, and pounds at an unprecedented rate.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Relative of foster mom in horrific B.C. child abuse case calls for change
When details began emerging about the horrific suffering of two Fraser Valley children at the hands of their foster parents, a relative of the foster mom said she didn't believe it at first.
-
B.C. father questions province's safer supply program after daughter's death
Nearly one year after Greg Sword's teenage daughter died from a drug overdose, he is still searching for answers and for someone to hold accountable.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. quietly outsourcing cervical cancer screening to U.S. company
Thousands of pap smear samples from B.C. women have been sent to an American company for cancer screening amid a pandemic backlog, CTV News has learned.
Regina
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
-
Van Gogh exhibit offers guests an immersive experience of his work
A new kind of art gallery has made its way to Regina, offering guests an immersive and up close experience of Van Gogh’s work.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanichton hospital ER to close overnight for two months due to staff shortage
The Vancouver Island health authority is closing the emergency department at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital overnight for the next two months.
-
Vancouver Island woman charged for driving twice the speed limit near Port Alberni
Mounties say a woman in her 40s from Vancouver Island was charged with excessive speeding after she was clocked travelling more double the speed limit in a construction zone near Cameron Lake, east of Port Alberni.
-
All Langford highrise tenants forced to vacate building now eligible for emergency funding
The City of Langford says the remaining money that was raised during a fundraiser for the displaced residents of the RidgeView Place apartments is now available to all former tenants of the evacuated building.