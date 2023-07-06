Will Nova Scotians gain or lose from carbon tax rebates?

As Nova Scotians brace for another jump in gas prices Friday, the debate over Ottawa’s carbon tax and fuel regulations continues.

“I think it’s nothing but a damn scam,” said driver Duane Houle who was fueling up Thursday.

Another driver had a different take.

“I feel that people need to manage themselves in an appropriate way in order to able to afford gas and whether the trip’s worth it,” said Bradley Robb.

The introduction of a carbon tax to Nova Scotia on Canada Day sent gas prices up 14 cents a litre in the province. Clean fuel regulations aimed at producers and suppliers will add on nearly 4 cents Friday.

Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship highlighted the rebates that will begin rolling into Nova Scotians’ bank accounts next week.

Individuals will receive $124 dollars and a family of four will receive $248 dollars.

“These payments are going to arrive every three months and so an individual will get about 500 bucks a year and a family of four should expect to receive about a thousand dollars a year,” said Fraser.

Ottawa argues most Canadians will get more back in rebates than they pay in fuel charges. In a report from March, the parliamentary budget officer agreed with that assessment but also noted that the cost to the average Nova Scotian household—both fiscal and economic cost—will be about $431 in 2023-2024.

Fraser pointed out the PBO’s analysis compares putting a price on pollution to not taking further action on climate change and notes if the PBO report looks at indirect costs, it’s also important to account for indirect benefits.

“The average is skewed on the basis that wealthy people tend to pollute more,” said Fraser. “But the majority of people in Nova Scotia receive as much or more back in a rebate than they will incur as a result of fuel charges.”

Dalhousie professor Larry Hughes did his own calculations to see whether Nova Scotians would come out ahead.

“It depends on how you heat your home and how you heat your hot water,” said Hughes.

He calculated the costs and rebates for a family of four between July and March—a period in which a family of four would receive three quarterly payments of $744. Hughes’ analysis shows that households using electricity for heating and hot water would profit up to about $236 dollars from the rebates.

“If you’re heating with oil or using oil for your hot water, you will be pretty close to the edge and may even be out of pocket,” Hughes said.

His analysis shows homes using oil for space or water heating, the benefits from rebates are much lower, ranging from a high of $168 to a loss of as much as $435 dollars.

Hughes also said the Houston government must assume some responsibility, adding it had a year to develop programs to prepare Nova Scotians for the impact of the carbon tax.

In a statement, the office of the premier said the federal government wanted a carbon tax and it put forward a plan that would address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions without a carbon tax.

“It was the federal government’s choice to move forward and impose the tax on Nova Scotians. They could have delayed it,” said Meagan Byrd, press secretary for the office of the premier.

“We are running a significant deficit. We should not be taking funds away from fixing healthcare and providing essential services to Nova Scotians because of new federal taxes,” said Byrd.

