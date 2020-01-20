HALIFAX -- The lawyer for a former medical student convicted of murder says his client should be granted a new trial, partly because the defence team was allegedly "betrayed" by one of their own.

Lawyer Ian Smith told the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal today that a private investigator hired by William Sandeson's defence team turned out to be a "traitor" when he secretly told police about key aspects of the case.

When Sandeson's lawyer learned about Bruce Webb's actions in the middle of the murder trial, he asked for a mistrial -- but the trial judge refused.

Smith also argued that police acted improperly when they searched Sandeson's apartment three times without a warrant.

In July 2017, Sandeson was convicted of first-degree murder in the August 2015 death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson, who like Sandeson was a student at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Sandeson, who fatally shot Samson during a drug deal, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.