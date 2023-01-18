Willie O'Ree portrait unveiled at Beaverbrook Art Gallery on 65th anniversary of first NHL game

A sneak peak of the Willie O'Ree portrait to be unveiled at Fredericton's Beaverbrook Art Gallery on Jan. 18, 2023. (Source: @BeaverbrookAG/Twitter) A sneak peak of the Willie O'Ree portrait to be unveiled at Fredericton's Beaverbrook Art Gallery on Jan. 18, 2023. (Source: @BeaverbrookAG/Twitter)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island