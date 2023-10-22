Wind and rain are no match for Legs for Literacy runners

The wind and rain couldn't stop over 1,500 people from participating in this years Legs for Literacy run.

The 5K, 10K and full marathon found its way through the streets and trails of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe on Sunday morning.

The event is over 20-years-old, but Sunday's race saw the return of the marathon, meaning it was the first full event since 2018.

A logistical challenge for the 130 volunteers and race director Garth Millar.

“The payoff is when you see the marathoners crossing that start line at the start of the race,” said Millar. “It’s really exciting. It’s fantastic for the community of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe. Hopefully it leads to bigger and better things next year.”

Millar says there’s one part of the day that stands out as the most rewarding.

“Oh, that's an easy answer because it's already happened. It's the 5K finishers that are crossing the finish line and they've got a big smile on their face. That’s the payoff, it's fantastic,” said Millar.

Pablo Arison and Hannah Verboom braved the rain and the chilly temperatures for the 5K race.

“It was great. Cold, but good,” said Verboom.

Arison said he’s raced in several 5K and 10K races before, and also competed in last year’s event.

“We were able to finish it, that was the important part,” said Arison. “But the weather was not very good for me. I'm used to warmer weather than this.”

Meaghan Beale ran a 10K with two of her co-workers.

“It was fun to see people come out even though it was raining. There were people cheering us on, on the course even though the weather is not great and they look very cold, but they were still excited to be there. It was great,” said Beale.

A great time with a lot of camaraderie despite the wet weather, but it was all for a good cause.

According to the International Dyslexia Association, up to one in five people have some sort of language-based learning variance.

Legs for Literacy volunteer board member Erin Tripp said money raised from the run goes to various literacy programs to help support students in need.

“That's why these non-profit organizations that are out there to supplement our education in schools are really, really important. Particularly the kids that are struggling with learning variances, whether they are diagnosed or not,” said Tripp.

Tripp added that New Brunswick does not have a stellar literacy record.

“These non-profits, they're doing such great work to ensure that educators are supported and students are supported,” said Tripp.

High school teacher Mary Fillmore combined her love of running for the cause.

“The whole idea of running so that kids can have more opportunities to read and improve their reading skills, that to me is so near and dear to my heart,” said Fillmore.

Armand Doucet, also a high school teacher, said he was running for two reasons.

“To try and support education. Obviously literacy is a really important component. I strongly believe in health, so those two things put together makes for a really good run,” said Doucet.

The 1,550 runners was roughly 300 more than last year.

Organizers are hoping to double the $40,000 that was raised last year.

