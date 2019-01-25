

CTV Atlantic





In the Moncton area the wind gusts in Thursday night’s storm were so powerful they blew a roof off a building.

It was just after midnight when residents of an apartment building were woken up by Mother Nature.

Water rushed in when half the roof blew off.

“It sounded like it was basically somebody opened up three faucets in a bath tub,” said Steven Wilson with the Canadian Red Cross.“You could hear that much water just pouring in.”

Ceilings collapsed under the weight of the water.

Sandra MacFarlane was visiting her daughter when it all happened.

“I heard dripping and I thought it was the sink, so I went into the kitchen and turned on the light and I got a little spark on my finger and it was coming out where the light fixture was and it was black,” MacFarlane said.

It quickly became a dangerous situation.

“The concern was that the water was going to get at the power so they had to turn that off,” Wilson said.

There was a frantic effort to collect the water.

“We're exhausted, because we're running around with towels and pots and pans trying to collect the water,” said MacFarlane “And it was dangerous! The water came all through the light fixtures.”

Professionals say this kind of damage can be a major blow without insurance.

“If it leaks a lot, you're talking thousands of dollars by the time you go in and do the full repair -- and the roof,” said Roland MacIsaac, who works for a restoration services company.

The eight adults who were evacuated from their home are staying at a hotel with assistance from the Red Cross. Their role is only to provide assistance up to 72 hours, so once that time is up the adults will have to figure out whether they're going to head home or find another living arrangement.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.