Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 70K without power

More than 70,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.

WEATHER WARNINGS

Wind warnings are in place in all three Maritime provinces.

Environment Canada says strong winds could extend into the evening and range between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour.

The warning says there is a risk of damage to buildings, roof shingles, and windows.

New Brunswick is also under a rainfall warning. Environment Canada says 40-to-70 millimetres is expected, which could cause localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

OUTAGES

Roughly 26,000 NB Power customers were without electricity as of 4 p.m. The utility says it has opened its Emergency Operations Centre.

Nova Scotia Power has also opened its Emergency Operations Centre and was reporting 121 outages affecting roughly 36,000 customers as of 4 p.m.

On Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric was reporting outages affecting around 10,000 customers as of 4 p.m.

SCHOOLS

The Anglophone North School District in New Brunswick said Miramichi Valley High School was dismissing students at 11 a.m. The Anglophone West School District says schools in Zone 1 (Edmundston) and Zone 2 (Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover) are closed.

In Nova Scotia, students at Islands Consolidated School in Freeport will be dismissed at noon.

TRAVEL

The Confederation Bridge has restricted certain classes of vehicles from crossing. Restricted classes include, automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, highsided vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, and buses.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled its sailings from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., for Monday, except for the 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. crossings.

Bay Ferries said their 9 a.m. Saint John ferry departure was revised to leave early at 8 a.m. and the 4 p.m. Digby departure has been cancelled.