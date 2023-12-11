ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 70K without power

    More than 70,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.

    WEATHER WARNINGS

    Wind warnings are in place in all three Maritime provinces.

    Environment Canada says strong winds could extend into the evening and range between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour.

    The warning says there is a risk of damage to buildings, roof shingles, and windows.

    New Brunswick is also under a rainfall warning. Environment Canada says 40-to-70 millimetres is expected, which could cause localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

    OUTAGES

    Roughly 26,000 NB Power customers were without electricity as of 4 p.m. The utility says it has opened its Emergency Operations Centre.

    Nova Scotia Power has also opened its Emergency Operations Centre and was reporting 121 outages affecting roughly 36,000 customers as of 4 p.m.

    On Prince Edward Island, Maritime Electric was reporting outages affecting around 10,000 customers as of 4 p.m.

    SCHOOLS

    The Anglophone North School District in New Brunswick said Miramichi Valley High School was dismissing students at 11 a.m. The Anglophone West School District says schools in Zone 1 (Edmundston) and Zone 2 (Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover) are closed.

    In Nova Scotia, students at Islands Consolidated School in Freeport will be dismissed at noon.

    TRAVEL

    The Confederation Bridge has restricted certain classes of vehicles from crossing. Restricted classes include, automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, highsided vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, and buses.

    Northumberland Ferries cancelled its sailings from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., for Monday, except for the 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. crossings.

    Bay Ferries said their 9 a.m. Saint John ferry departure was revised to leave early at 8 a.m. and the 4 p.m. Digby departure has been cancelled. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News