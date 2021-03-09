HALIFAX -- If you get a call from the Windsor, N.S., RCMP detachment, do not give them your social insurance number.

The Mounties are warning the public about some phone scammers that involve a caller pretending to call from the detachment, and they have even gone so far as to get a caller ID that shows up as "Windsor RCMP Detachment - 902-798-2207."

"Police have recently received complaints from residents that the caller also states that they have a warrant for their arrest or that there is a problem with their Social Insurance Number (SIN)," Windsor RCMP wrote in a news release. "These scam phone calls can be very convincing and may seem legit as they appear to come from the RCMP. The RCMP does not advise individuals of warrants for their arrest by phone."

Police advise the public to just hang up if they receive a call like this.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted in a phone scam is encouraged to contact their local police, and also the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online.