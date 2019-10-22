Windsor man arrested after police raid illegal cannabis shop
Harvested cannabis is shown in Fenwick, Ont. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:12AM ADT
HALIFAX -- A man is facing drug charges after the RCMP raided an illegal cannabis shop in Windsor, N.S.
Police say they obtained a warrant and searched the business on Gerrish Street on Friday after receiving a complaint about the store.
Officers seized cash, cannabis, individually-packaged shatter, and cannabis edibles.
A 32-year-old man from Windsor was arrested for possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and selling.
The man was released from custody later that day. He is due to appear in Windsor provincial court on Dec. 10.