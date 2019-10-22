HALIFAX -- A man is facing drug charges after the RCMP raided an illegal cannabis shop in Windsor, N.S.

Police say they obtained a warrant and searched the business on Gerrish Street on Friday after receiving a complaint about the store.

Officers seized cash, cannabis, individually-packaged shatter, and cannabis edibles.

A 32-year-old man from Windsor was arrested for possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and selling.

The man was released from custody later that day. He is due to appear in Windsor provincial court on Dec. 10.