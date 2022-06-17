Windsor man charged with trafficking cocaine after police witness a sale: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP has charged a 28-year-old man from Windsor, N.S., with trafficking drugs following an investigation.

West Hants District RCMP conducted an operation on Gerrish Street in Windsor on Thursday as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation.

RCMP says officers witnessed a man selling drugs, resulting in his arrest. During a search, police seized crack cocaine, money and a cellphone from the suspect.

Leonard Wade Greenough has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to return to Windsor provincial court on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.