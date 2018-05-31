

CTV Atlantic





A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck in Upper Nine Mile River, N.S.

The RCMP received a report Wednesday afternoon that a stolen pickup truck was headed south on Highway 102.

Police spotted the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on the highway just before 1 p.m.

Police say the driver took exit 8, but lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a sharp turn on Highway 14.

The driver was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Justin Gray of Windsor, N.S., has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, failing to stop for police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Gray has been remanded into custody until a court appearance on Monday.