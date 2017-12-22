

CTV Atlantic





A man was flown to hospital with serious injuries after he was ejected from a vehicle he allegedly stole in Martock, N.S., Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 14.

Police say the man did not have permission to drive the vehicle he was using and was talking on a cell phone at the time of the collision.

The 39-year-old Windsor man was the only person in the vehicle. He is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and using a handheld cellular device while operating a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court at a later date.

Highway 14 was closed for several hours while police investigated the cause of the crash. It has since reopened.