HALIFAX -- Windsor RCMP are asking residents in the Hants County and Colchester County areas to check their properties after several break-ins to cottages in the area.

Police say a recent investigation revealed that several seasonal properties in Hants County and Colchester County had been broken into and damaged, and items including vehicles had been stolen.

After an investigation, Windsor RCMP arrested and charged two people with a number of offences in connection with the break-ins, which occurred between March 20 and May 4.

Andrew Scott Barker, 42, of Windsor was arrested on April 4 has been charged with:

Break, Enter and Commit an Indictable Offence (3 counts)

Theft Under $5000 (4 counts)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (4 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (5 counts)

Mischief in Relation to Property (1 count)

Theft or Forgery of a Credit Card (1 count)

Possession, Use, or Trafficking in a Forged or Falsified Credit Card (1 count)

He has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Kentville Provincial Court on May 8.

A 17-year-old female from Hants County was arrested on April 21, and is facing the following charges:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (3 counts)

Break, Enter, and Theft (1 count)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (1 count)

She was released following her arrest and is scheduled to attend Youth Court in Windsor on August 11.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, police say owners of seasonal properties may not be checking them regularly.

"We appreciate everyone who is doing their best to follow the rules," says S/Sgt. Cory Bushell of Windsor District RCMP. "It's important that we all do our part to ensure we are following the current guidelines regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. Bearing that in mind, we're asking people to check their recreational properties, and if they are not within your community, our advice is to contact a neighbour who lives near that property to check it for you. We ask property owners are to report any thefts or damage to Windsor District RCMP at 902-798-2207."