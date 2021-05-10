Advertisement
Windsor, N.S. business fined over $11,000 for operating in violation of public health orders
HALIFAX, N.S. -- The RCMP has fined a business in Windsor, N.S. for violating the Health Protection Act.
West Hants District RCMP says, at approximately 2:15 p.m. on May 6, officers were notified that a ‘personal service business’ in Windsor was operating contrary to public health restrictions.
Police say they attended the business, and the owner “went to great lengths to make it appear that she had closed.” After investigating, officers determined that the business was still operating.
Police charged the business under the Health Protection Act for continuing to operate contrary to public health restrictions, and issued a fine of $11,622.50.
As of April 28, all non-essential retail stores in Nova Scotia must close for in-person service.
Stores that are considered essential and can remain operating at a 25 per cent capacity, include:
- food
- pharmaceutical products, medicine and medical devices
- personal hygiene products
- cleaning products
- baby and child products
- gas stations and garages
- computer and cellphone service and repair
- electronic and office supplies
- hardware supplies
- pet and animal supplies
Restaurants and licensed establishments are closed for dine-in service, however, contactless take-out and delivery is still allowed.
Personal hair salons, barber shops, and spas are required to close.
The RCMP is reminding Nova Scotians to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws.