Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 56-year-old Windsor man with arson in connection to a house fire on Saturday.

Police say that at 1:34 p.m., the Windsor Fire Department and Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department responded to and extinguished the fire at a home on Avon St. in Windsor, N.S.

Three occupants were in the residence at the time the fire started but managed to get out and call 911. No one was injured.

RCMP say that as a result of their investigation, they have determined the fire was started by one of the three occupants who had escaped the fire.

A 56-year-old Windsor man was arrested without incident. He faces a charge of arson with disregard for human life and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Provincial Court on November 27 at 10 a.m.