Windsor, N.S. man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

HALIFAX -

RCMP in Nova Scotia have obtained a provincewide warrant for the arrest of a 30-year-old man who is charged with numerous drug-related offences connected to incidents that happened in March and July 2020.

Justin Eugene States, 30, of Windsor, N.S., is charged with:

possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

possession of illicit cannabis

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

failure to appear in court

RCMP say several attempts have been made to locate States but have been unsuccessful so far.

Anyone who sees States is asked to refrain from approaching him and contact police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Hants RCMP or Crime Stoppers.