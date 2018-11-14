

Strong winds are causing power outages, school closures, and transportation troubles as a storm system moves through the Maritimes.

The number of power outages has been climbing steadily throughout the morning, with NB Power reporting 126 outages affecting 12,501 customers as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Roughly 8,089 Nova Scotians were off the grid while 153 Islanders were without power.

In New Brunswick, all schools in the Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are closed, along with Blackville School. All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed, as well as Riverside Consolidated School in the Anglophone East School District.

In Nova Scotia, CSAP was forced to close l'École Belleville at 11 a.m. and l'École secondaire de Par-en-Bas at 11:45 a.m. due to power outages.

The weather is also affecting transportation across the Maritimes. There are some delays and cancellations at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport due to the high winds and the fact that the airport is down one runway after a cargo jet skidded off a runway last week. The airport is also running on a generator due to a power outage, but spokesperson Theresa Rath Spicer says the terminal building, airfield, and combined services centre aren’t affected by the outage.

The Confederation Bridge was closed to all vehicles for almost two hours Wednesday morning. It has since reopened, but remains closed to certain vehicles, such as motorcycles and high-sided trucks and buses.

In Halifax, the MacKay Bridge is closed to heavy and high-sided vehicles, but that didn’t stop a utility trailer from trying to cross the span. The trailer flipped onto its side on the bridge, which forced the bridge down to one lane in each direction, resulting in a traffic backlog. The trailer was eventually towed from the scene.

The windy weather is also having an impact on marine transportation. Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings between Caribou, N.S. and Wood Islands, P.E.I. for the day, while Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings between North Sydney, N.S. and Port aux Basques, N.L.

Roads were slick across Prince Edward Island Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, prompting the RCMP to issue warnings on Twitter, urging motorists to drive for the conditions or stay off the roads. The Mounties said they had responded to 35 weather-related calls across Prince Edward Island since 5 p.m. Tuesday.