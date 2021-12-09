Winter blast causes cancellations and closures across Nova Scotia

Winter arrived early in Nova Scotia, as heavy snow blanketed the province causing cancellations and closures.

The snow started falling in some areas Wednesday afternoon and continued through the night into the morning hours, making for a messy commute. Halifax Transit delayed launching their services until 9 a.m. and Transit Cape Breton is not operating Thursday morning in response to the weather.

Public schools in the following districts closed Thursday:

South Shore Regional Centre of Education

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education

Tri-County Centre for Education

Strait Regional Centre for Education

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education

Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education

Halifax Regional Centre for Education

Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial

As for the province’s universities, Cape Breton University, Saint Francis Xavier University, and Dalhousie University campuses in Halifax and Truro are closed for the day. Saint Mary’s University and Mount Saint Vincent University delayed opening. All NSCC campuses are closed.

Provincial government offices delayed opening until 10 a.m. in all counties, except Cumberland and Colchester.

Halifax Shopping Centre and Mic Mac Mall have delayed opening until noon, to allow for roads to be cleared and transit to resume.

Some flights are also being affected by the wintry weather, so travellers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The snow has also made for rough road conditions. At lease four cars on Nova Scotia’s Highway 118 could be seen off the road this morning near Waverly. There is no word yet if anyone was injured, however, emergency crews were on scene.

Police are asking people to stay home if they can and to take their time if they do have to be on the roads.