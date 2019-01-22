

CTV Atlantic





Even as ice and snow pose a challenge for drivers and pedestrians, it's especially challenging for those with disabilities.

Wheelchairs can easily slide around on sidewalks that aren't cleared properly, and people with visual impairments have a whole other set of challenges.

With significant snowfall, sidewalks tend to become partially plowed or not at all.

“Why we go there to get stuck on the bank of snow?” said Moncton resident Guy Grand-Maison. “Better to stay home.”

Grand-Maison wasn't happy with the snow removal service at home. He took it upon himself to clear his entire driveway -- in his wheelchair.

The messy mix of weather is also a potentially dangerous situation for those who are visually impaired, like Julie Morneault.

Her guide dog is trained to stop before every crosswalk, but with too much snow in the way it can pose a problem.

“So sometimes there’s snowbanks or snow before crossing and it can be really challenging because for him I have to decide if I have to turn right or left or what I should do,” said Morneault.

Growing frustration also rises for those with disabilities trying to get around avoidable obstacles in the snow.

“Even going to a gas station, sometimes, they put the salt bags right in front of the ramp and you can't even access into the garage,” said Chantal Grand-Maison.

There was outrage on Twitter after a car was spotted blocking an accessible parking spot and a ramp to a store.

Some people with disabilities say there have been several times this winter where the road and sidewalk conditions are so bad that they opt to stay at home rather than go outside and risk their safety.

“Sometimes, there's a car going by, sometimes the water splashes -- snow too,” said Guy Grand-Maison.

Special accessories can help get around, but can't prevent the problem completely.

“I have snow grip under my shoes so that way I can be more safe,” Morneault said. “But sometimes my dog doesn’t see if there's snow on the ground.”

In a statement, the city of Moncton said in part: “All city equipment and contractors continue to spread sand and salt. Meantime, graders have also been out scraping roads to break through the snow pack and ice.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.