HALIFAX -- It will be a last kick at the can for winter on Friday as snow is forecast for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, a chance of flurries for southern New Brunswick.

The combination of a low-pressure system passing to our north and a stronger system moving through the southeastern U.S. will sweep a series of weather fronts across the Maritimes on Thursday into Friday.

Initially on Thursday we are on the mild, rainy side of the systems. Rain and showers are forecast for Thursday with the most persistent rain for Nova Scotia bringing 10 to 20 mm.

On Thursday night and Friday, a cold front moves through and temperatures fall back below freezing very quickly. That may turn wet surfaces icy across the region and will bring a change from rain to snow for Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island on Friday.

The change from rain to snow will happen from 1 to 5 a.m. Friday. The snow eases and ends Friday afternoon and evening.

Much of Nova Scotia could pick up 10 to 20 cm with higher amounts of 20 to 30 cm possible for eastern parts of the province. That eastern area would include eastern Halifax County into Guysborough and Antigonish Counties for the mainland. Then across the Canso Causeway into southern Inverness, Richmond, and Cape Breton Counties for Cape Breton.

Charlottetown and the eastern part of P.E.I. will get a possible 5 to 10 cm of snow, lower snow amounts in the western part of the province. A chance of lighter snow or flurries for parts of southern New Brunswick that could bring in trace up to 2 to 5 cm.

The most widespread impact Friday will likely be icy, snowy road conditions and reduced visibility in falling snow. Give yourself time and space on the roads.

Don't expect the snow to last long. A warming trend is in the forecast through the weekend into early next week. Widespread highs in the low teens are expected by Monday.

The vernal (spring) equinox is Saturday morning at 6:37.