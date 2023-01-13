Winter storm brings poor driving conditions, school closures to New Brunswick, P.E.I.

Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.

A number of warnings issued by Environment Canada remain in place across the two provinces.

In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings are in effect across the mainland, with Les Suêtes wind warnings in Inverness County - Mabou and north.

All schools are closed in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Several schools in Nova Scotia have delayed opening, with some school buses travelling on paved roads only.

Snow in New Brunswick prompted the RCMP to warn of extremely poor driving conditions on Route 2 between Longs Creek and Grand Falls, as well as on Route 95 between Woodstock and the U.S. border, early Friday morning.

Weather conditions are expected to turn to rain by Friday afternoon in southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia.

Central areas of New Brunswick can expect a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain, with heavy snow and ice pellets forecasted in northern areas of the province. Rain is expected for most of Friday night, with a continuing mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain for northernmost communities.

More rain is forecast for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Saturday, with a patchy, icy mix of precipitation for New Brunswick.