Winter storm brings poor driving conditions, school closures to New Brunswick, P.E.I.
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
A number of warnings issued by Environment Canada remain in place across the two provinces.
In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings are in effect across the mainland, with Les Suêtes wind warnings in Inverness County - Mabou and north.
All schools are closed in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Several schools in Nova Scotia have delayed opening, with some school buses travelling on paved roads only.
Snow in New Brunswick prompted the RCMP to warn of extremely poor driving conditions on Route 2 between Longs Creek and Grand Falls, as well as on Route 95 between Woodstock and the U.S. border, early Friday morning.
Weather conditions are expected to turn to rain by Friday afternoon in southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia.
Central areas of New Brunswick can expect a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain, with heavy snow and ice pellets forecasted in northern areas of the province. Rain is expected for most of Friday night, with a continuing mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain for northernmost communities.
More rain is forecast for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Saturday, with a patchy, icy mix of precipitation for New Brunswick.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stephanie Warriner's sister blindsided; jury will never see this video footage after guards cleared of charges
A jury will never see this newly-released video after the manslaughter charges were thrown out.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Canadian Olympic curling champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for travellers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story she'll never forget.
Third week of January 2022 was deadliest of pandemic: StatCan
The third week of January 2022 was the deadliest week in Canada since the pandemic began, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.
Cases of 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19 double in one week, PHAC says
As of Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed up to 42 new cases of the new COVID-19 subvariant, known as XBB.15 or 'Kraken.' It’s a high leap from the 21 cases reported last week.
5 things to know for Friday, January 13, 2023
A Saskatchewan First Nation has announced the discovery of 2,000 anomalies on a former residential school site using ground-penetrating radar, three people missing following an explosion in Quebec, and Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Toronto
-
Rain turns into snow in Toronto, police asking drivers to use caution
Overnight rain transitioned to snow and flurries in Toronto which could make for a challenging commute Friday morning.
-
Evacuees return after crews extinguish St. Catharines, Ont. industrial fire
Evacuees have been cleared to return to homes and businesses in St. Catharines, Ont., as officials investigate what caused a fire at a hazardous waste facility the city's north end.
-
Police charge Toronto man with first-degree murder in Scarborough parking lot shooting
A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in a Scarborough underground parking garage.
Calgary
-
'Canadians are worried': new poll suggests cost of living crisis is bad...and getting worse
Canadians are expecting a rough economic ride in 2023, according to a new nationwide Pollara survey.
-
CTV Calgary news anchor hits health battle milestone
CTV Calgary news anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw rang the bell at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre recently, signalling the end to her cancer treatment.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for seventh week, 13 deaths reported
In a one-week period, 13 more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data from health officials, while newly reported cases decreased for the seventh week in a row making for a dramatic decline from the peak in mid-November.
Montreal
-
At least three people missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are now reporting at least three people missing following an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region. As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, no deaths have been confirmed.
-
Winter storm warning in effect throughout Quebec, freezing rain for the Eastern Townships
A winter storm warning is in effect for the island, in addition to Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Boeauharnois and other regions in Quebec.
-
Woman found dead, baby injured at Mont-St-Hilaire, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a woman in her thirties was found dead and a baby injured inside a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Scared and shattered': Family says Edmonton man killed, daughter shot in random home invasion
Jasjeet Kaur recalls being in a deep sleep just hours after ringing in 2023 when she says she was jolted awake by banging, yelling and gunshots in her southeast Edmonton home.
-
Shots fired during Edmonton robbery; police believe it's related to shooting of pawn shop workers
Another pawn shop was robbed in Edmonton Tuesday and officers think it's the same people who stole from another store and shot two employees just weeks earlier.
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
OLG contacts the owner of $48M winning lotto ticket sold in the Sault
A winning $48-million lottery ticket was recently sold in Sault Ste. Marie, the largest prize in the province for several years.
-
London
-
OPP searching for man wanted on criminal charges
Oxford OPP is hoping the public has seen a man wanted by police. Michael Priem, 38, was last seen on Jan. 11 around 11 a.m. on Parkwood Drive in Tillsonburg.
-
Affordable housing agreements jeopardized by recent property sales
It may be a tough lesson in not counting your chickens until they’re hatched.
-
Three-vehicle Huron County crash claims life of driver
Police are trying to piece together what led to three vehicles colliding, east of Clinton this afternoon, killing one of the drivers.
Winnipeg
-
Big plans unveiled for Polo Park development
After more than a decade sitting vacant, the vision for a new development around CF Polo Park has been unveiled, featuring park and retail spaces, bike paths along with thousands of apartments.
-
Breakthrough leads to arrest three years after random kidnapping in southern Manitoba
More than three years after a kidnapping in southern Manitoba RCMP called completely random, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.
-
'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Our families need these answers:' One year after the Eastway Tank explosion
It's been one year since the lives of six families were tragically intertwined following a deadly explosion and fire at Eastway Tank in Ottawa's south end.
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm cancels school buses, disrupts travel in Ottawa
A winter storm warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for up to 25 cm of snow by late this afternoon.
-
School closures and bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
-
Why these rabid junior hockey fans from the U.S. are on a whirlwind trip through Saskatchewan
Spending $2,800 USD on a 10-day trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba might not be high on many people’s priority list. For a group from Portland, Oregon, they couldn't have been happier to be spending time on the prairies during January.
-
Saskatoon woman creating sculptures out of snow from the winter storm
While the city’s snow graders are hard at work removing snow from neighborhoods streets, one Saskatoon woman is getting creative with snow removal in her backyard.
Vancouver
-
Ordering B.C. woman to reimburse ex-employer for 'time theft' sets alarming precedent, lawyer says
A small claims case in which a B.C. woman was ordered to reimburse her former employer for "time theft" after she was fired is not only rare, but has dangerous implications, says a labour lawyer.
-
UBC student critical of school after room keys and contracts stolen from residence building
A student at the University of British Columbia feels the school could have done more to prevent hundreds of room keys and student contracts from being stolen from a residence building.
-
YVR grilled on December travel chaos, passengers promised better protection
The travel chaos that erupted at Vancouver International Airport over the holidays is under scrutiny in Ottawa as federal politicians demand answers and call for better passenger protections.
Regina
-
'Empty shelves': Cough, cold and pain medication shortages continue for Sask. pharmacists
Medication shortages are common for pharmacies, but some Saskatchewan pharmacists have not experienced a widespread issue quite like the current shortage of cough and cold medication.
-
White City boundary application to annex Emerald Park and surrounding areas denied
White City’s application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality has been denied by the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
-
Vancouver Island
-
Former Canadian navy officer fined $7K for assault, sexual assault aboard navy sailboat
A retired Canadian navy member has been reprimanded and ordered to pay a fine of $7,000 after repeatedly assaulting and sexually assaulting a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat in the summer of 2006.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide after disappearing from Victoria halfway house arrested in Vancouver
Victoria police say a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he disappeared from a halfway house in the B.C. capital has been found and arrested.
-
Salvation Army sees 'staggering' number of first-time users on Vancouver Island during holidays
This past holiday season saw what seemed like endless snow filling communities throughout Vancouver Island. As the snow fell, the social services sectors worked hard through the month tending to weather and holiday needs of vulnerable people.