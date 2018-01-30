

A strong winter storm has closed schools and cancelled flights in parts of Atlantic Canada.

All French and English public schools are closed on Prince Edward Island, and most schools in Nova Scotia are closed after a powerful system brought snow and gusty winds to the region. Schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board and South Shore Regional School Board remain open.

Most universities and colleges in both provinces are delaying opening.

Many flights are cancelled or delayed at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Travellers are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Several Halifax Transit buses are operating on snow plans, while Transit Cape Breton cancelled service Tuesday morning.

Drivers in Nova Scotia were being cautioned about treacherous conditions and whiteouts, with up to 25 cm of snow, wind and freezing rain in the forecast.

Provincial government offices in Victoria, Inverness, Richmond, Cape Breton, Guysborough, Antigonish, and Pictou counties will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Marine Atlantic ferry crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques are cancelled Tuesday morning, and have been rescheduled to depart Tuesday evening. Marine Atlantic says evening crosses may be cancelled as well.

Environment Canada says the storm will intensify throughout the day in P.E.I., and bring upwards of 15 cm of snow.

It’s a “wipers up” kind of day. Roads are greasy in the Halifax area especially the side streets. Traffic is light however. #winter @CTVAtlantic @CTVMorningAtl @CTV_Liveat5 pic.twitter.com/09w9HivIaK — Paul Creelman (@PaulCreelmanCTV) January 30, 2018

More traffic on the road than I expected this AM. Take your time. Snow is packed down, crews working around the clock to keep streets cleared. Rush-hour will be slow, so leave early if you have to work this AM. We’re live on @CTVMorningAtl shortly. pic.twitter.com/E8zzAvcIHC — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) January 30, 2018