A large and messy winter storm has yet to loosen its grip on Atlantic Canada.

After lashing the region with powerful gusts, blowing snow and heavy rain on Tuesday, the storm wouldn't leave northern New Brunswick alone as it extended its reach to virtually all of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Most schools were kept closed in New Brunswick because of poor road conditions.

Winter storm warnings remained in effect for northern New Brunswick, from Bathurst to Edmundston.

Meanwhile, wind and rainfall warnings covered much of Newfoundland today -- and winter storm warnings were in effect for White Bay, the Great Northern Peninsula and all of Labrador east of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Environment Canada says residents of St. John's can expect winds gusting at up to 110 kilometres per hour today.

The strongest gusts were expected to spread to the Burin and Avalon peninsulas this morning, and to the northeast coast this afternoon.

Wind warnings have also been issued for Newfoundland's south and west coasts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.