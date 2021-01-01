HALIFAX -- Parts of Nova Scotia will be starting off the new year with some fresh snowfall.

Environment Canada issued warnings this morning for northern and eastern parts of the province, including the Annapolis, Hants and Kings counties as well as parts of the Cumberland and Colchester counties.

The federal agency says snow is expected to fall starting Saturday morning until overnight Saturday night with accumulation anywhere between 15 and 20 centimetres, though some areas could see up to 30 centimeters by the end of the storm.

Rain is also expected tomorrow along the Atlantic coast, especially in the southwest, where snowfall amounts will be much lower than inland Nova Scotia.

Strong north and northeast winds are expected to blow through much of the province, gusting at about 60 to 80 kilometers per hour and reducing visibility in blowing snow.

Environment Canada says it may issue additional snowfall warnings for the province later today as the system draws closer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.