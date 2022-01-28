Winter storm takes the wind out of New Brunswick’s change to Level 2 of COVID-19 Winter Plan

An early lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions won’t amount to much for several New Brunswick businesses, due to an incoming winter storm.

The significant weather system is arriving on the heels of Level 3 restrictions being lifted under the province’s COVID-19 Winter Plan.

For two weeks, spas, salons, and gyms in the province were forced to close, while restaurants were prevented from allowing people to dine-in.

Kristen Clark, co-owner of a salon and spa in Fredericton, will stick to her businesses’ original re-opening plan.

“With the storm it’s just not worth the risk, so we’re going to keep it for Monday,” said Clark.

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Saint John, N.B., will also remain closed this weekend.

Jenna Santurnino, a spokesperson for the facility, said uncertainty about public transit was the primary reason. The facility has a policy to automatically close whenever public transit is cancelled due to weather.

“So it was just in the best interest, to just wait until Monday when all of our staff is back as we planned,” said Santurnino.

Saint John Transit confirmed Friday afternoon that no public transit would run Saturday due to the weather.

“Transit services will resume as normal on Sunday, Jan. 30 unless otherwise notified,” said the city in a written statement.

Mike Babineau, who owns five restaurants and employs about 145 people, said most of his locations he owns in Fredericton will be open this weekend for dine-in service at 50 per cent capacity, which is permitted under Level 2.

Babineau said he’s uncertain what the immediate demand will be, not only due to weather but because of “mixed messaging” from the provincial government.

“We really need the government to say, ‘Look, get out and support your local businesses,’” said Babineau.

On Thursday, the provincial government announced an ease of COVID-19 measures two days ahead of schedule.

“This does not mean we expect only smooth sailing ahead,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, on Thursday. “We are still in the midst of a storm that will last another two weeks at least.”