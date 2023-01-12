Winter storm warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island

A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.

Winter storm warnings cover northern and central areas of New Brunswick. They call for snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm for northern areas of the province and 15 to 25 cm in central locations. The heavy snow will potentially be followed by several hours of freezing rain.

Both Prince and Queens Counties in Prince Edward Island are under a winter storm warning as well. Heavy snow Friday morning is expected to turn to rain Friday afternoon, but may add up to 15 to 20 cm before that change takes place.

Both provinces are cautioned that the inclement weather could make travel difficult and to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Travel services in the region may be impacted by the storm. The Confederation Bridge has a notice posted that traffic restrictions may be enacted Friday. Marine Atlantic anticipates that sailings from North Sydney, N.S. to Port aux Basques, N.L., Friday into Saturday could be impacted.

Other alerts issued ahead of the storm include a rainfall warning along the Bay of Fundy coastline of New Brunswick where 30 to 50 mm of rain could create localized flooding in low-lying areas.

A wind warning has been issued for Northern Inverness County, Cape Breton as southeast gusts could hit 130 km/h Friday afternoon into evening due to the topography of the Highlands. Other areas of the Maritimes can expect some fairly widespread southerly gusts of 50 to 80 km/h during that time. The strongest gusts will be on exposed areas of the coast and higher terrain.

Weather conditions are generally expected to be the worst on Friday morning through to Friday afternoon. Rain is expected to continue for parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island into Saturday. New Brunswick can expect a patchy, light mix of freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow on Saturday.

More to come.