Winter storm warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island

A snow plow clears a street after a major snowstorm in Charlottetown on Saturday January 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris A snow plow clears a street after a major snowstorm in Charlottetown on Saturday January 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military

The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.

5 things to know for Thursday, January 12, 2023

The man who adorned his pickup trick with a Confederate flag at last year's 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa speaks out, Toronto police investigate a series of assaults allegedly perpetrated by a group of teen girls, and a new study says fast food could be linked to a potentially life-threatening liver condition. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island