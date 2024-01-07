Winter storm warnings issued for some places in Nova Scotia

WEATHER WARNINGS

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, and Lunenburg Counties for heavy snow, blowing snow, and gusty winds expected Sunday.

Snow amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected to be most widespread for the South Shore of Nova Scotia by Sunday night.

The warning calls for snow totals on Sunday that could reach 15 to 25 cm. A gust easterly wind will accompany the snow creating periods of blowing snow reducing visibility. Conditions are forecast to improve Sunday night into early Monday morning.

A Special Weather Statement continues for Digby and Annapolis Counties along with the western part of Halifax County. Snow amounts near 10 cm expected in those areas.

SYSTEM

The storm responsible for the snow is currently moving through North Carolina and Virginia. By Sunday morning it will be near Cape Cod after which it will pass south and east of Nova Scotia. As it does so it will get close enough to wrap moisture into the cold air in place, producing snow.

As the low moves north towards Cape Cod it gets just close enough to bring some heavier snow into southwestern Nova Scotia.

With the cold air currently in place the snow is likely to be more on the powdery side than wet and heavy. While that can make for easier removal due to not weighing as much it can also make it easier to be blown around into drifts.

TIMING

The snow is expected to reach the southwest of Nova Scotia Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon the snow reaches Halifax County. Some lighter snow or flurries may brush into southwestern areas of New Brunswick. Grand Manan and Campobello Island could pick up some totals near 10 cm.

Snow develops across western Nova Scotia Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.

The snow becomes heaviest late afternoon and evening in the southwest of Nova Scotia. The snow then eases and clears to the east late Sunday night into early Monday morning. By sunrise Monday morning there is just a chance of a few lingering flurries.

Most of the snow accumulation is expected through Sunday evening. Snow easing and conditions improving late Sunday night into early Monday morning.