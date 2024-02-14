Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, parking ban declared in Halifax

Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.

Weather alerts

Winter storm warnings are in effect across Cape Breton.

"Snow and blowing snow will taper to scattered flurries this morning," an alert on Environment Canada’s website reads. “However, periods of snow or snow squalls will persist in onshore winds over Inverness County today, tonight and Thursday, possibly giving another 30 centimetres in some areas."

The Confederation Bridge has issued a wind warning advisory, which could result in traffic restrictions.

Schools

Wednesday is a snow day for many students in Nova Scotia. A full list can be found here.

A snow-covered home is pictured in Sydney, N.S., on Feb. 14, 2024, after a second dumping of snow hit the region in less than two weeks. (Darryl Reeves/CTV Atlantic)

Travel

There are a handful of delayed and cancelled flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Transit Cape Breton and Handi-Trans are not operating.

Halifax Transit bus services resumed at 8 a.m.

Parking ban

Halifax declared an overnight street parking ban from 1 to 6 a.m. on Thursday to allow crews space to clean the roads and sidewalks. Any vehicles that interfere with snow-clearing operations can be towed.

Roads

The Cape Breton Regional Police is asking people to stay off the road if possible as crews work to clear the streets. Police noted several vehicles are stranded in the streets.

According to the N.S. RCMP, officers in Northeast and Southwest Nova responded to 16 collisions due to road conditions between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Government offices

Provincial government offices in the Halifax Regional Municipality will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Offices in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Richmond, Victoria, Inverness, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties will delay opening until at least noon.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s city hall building and municipal facilities are closed.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says all municipal offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Courthouses in Pictou, Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury, and Sydney delayed opening until noon.

Snow covers a doorway in Sydney, N.S. on Feb. 14, 2024.

Power

As of 2:10 p.m., there were 52 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity due to 12 outages..

CFB Halifax

Canadian Forces Base Halifax says all properties are delayed opening until 12 p.m.

