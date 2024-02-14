Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, schools closed for most of Nova Scotia

Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.

Weather alerts

Winter storm warnings are in effect across Cape Breton.

"Snow and blowing snow will taper to scattered flurries this morning," an alert on Environment Canada’s website reads. “However, periods of snow or snow squalls will persist in onshore winds over Inverness County today, tonight and Thursday, possibly giving another 30 centimetres in some areas."

Schools

Wednesday is a snow day for many students in Nova Scotia. A full list can be found here.

Travel

There are a handful of delayed and cancelled flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Transit Cape Breton and Handi-Trans are not operating.

Halifax Transit bus services resumed at 8 a.m.

Government offices

Provincial government offices in the Halifax Regional Municipality will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Offices in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Richmond, Victoria, Inverness, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties will delay opening until at least noon.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s city hall building and municipal facilities are closed.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says all municipal offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Power

At 7 a.m., there were 898 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity.

According to the utility’s outage map, the largest outage was in the Kennetcook area. The cause was listed as high winds and snow. Power was restored to the area before 9 a.m. At that time, there were only 44 customers without power in the province.

CFB Halifax

Canadian Forces Base Halifax says all properties are delayed opening until 12 p.m.