ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, schools closed for most of Nova Scotia

    Snow removal crews at work in the Mic Mac Mall parking lot in Dartmouth, N.S., the morning of Feb. 14, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) Snow removal crews at work in the Mic Mac Mall parking lot in Dartmouth, N.S., the morning of Feb. 14, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.

    Weather alerts

    Winter storm warnings are in effect across Cape Breton.

    "Snow and blowing snow will taper to scattered flurries this morning," an alert on Environment Canada’s website reads. “However, periods of snow or snow squalls will persist in onshore winds over Inverness County today, tonight and Thursday, possibly giving another 30 centimetres in some areas."

    Schools

    Wednesday is a snow day for many students in Nova Scotia. A full list can be found here.

    Travel

    There are a handful of delayed and cancelled flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

    Transit Cape Breton and Handi-Trans are not operating.

    Halifax Transit bus services resumed at 8 a.m.

    Government offices

    Provincial government offices in the Halifax Regional Municipality will delay opening until 10 a.m.

    Offices in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Richmond, Victoria, Inverness, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties will delay opening until at least noon.

    Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s city hall building and municipal facilities are closed.

    The Halifax Regional Municipality says all municipal offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.

    Power

    At 7 a.m., there were 898 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity.

    According to the utility’s outage map, the largest outage was in the Kennetcook area. The cause was listed as high winds and snow. Power was restored to the area before 9 a.m. At that time, there were only 44 customers without power in the province.

    CFB Halifax

    Canadian Forces Base Halifax says all properties are delayed opening until 12 p.m. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's why Valentine's Day candy is so expensive

    Don't be fooled by the smorgasbord of cutely packaged candy adorned with hearts and cupids in all shades of rosy hues. Those sweet treats might leave a bitter taste if you do some math on how much more you're paying for them.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News