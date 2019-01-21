

CTV Atlantic





A big snowstorm in New Brunswick had many people shaking their heads Monday -- but not everyone.

For some businesses, more snow means more money, so not everyone is blue about the storm.

Businesses like travel companies thrive on this weather.

“It’s very much a positive for us,” said travel agent Shauna Langille. “Our president calls it a ‘snow dance’ he gets excited; we're busy.”

Langille says the phones were ringing off the hook as soon as she got to work Monday morning.

“We've got many calls of people saying ‘I can't take this anymore. I slipped and fell on the ice, I want to leave tomorrow. What can you find me,’” Langille said.

And for snow removal crews, this is prime time.

Snow plows are on the roads from dusk until dawn making sure the streets and sidewalks are clear.

A storm day also means a busy time for restaurants...

“It is quite different than just working on a regular day,” said Victoria Watling, the assistant manager at a restaurant.

An influx of take-out orders from those who prefer to stay cuddled up indoors helps boost sales.

“They don't want to leave their house,” she said. “I know I have used Skip the Dishes and ordered from delivery when it's a storm, so I think it's ordering from the comfort of your own home.”

But those who left their house may be ditching their cars for a snowmobile or ski-doo.

“Sales are going quite well right now because we do have enough snow for people to snowmobile around here,” said Chris McConaghy, Hi-Tech Power Sports sales associate. “They don't have to travel north or elsewhere to do it.”

McConaghy says more snow means more business, which is always a positive.

“Every time we get a snow storm it's great for us,” McConaghy said. “People come in, more people are using their machines, coming in for parts and service, it just keeps the whole thing turning.”

Those who work in the snowmobile industry say owning a machine is the perfect way to put a fun twist on a snowstorm and a good way to stay active, instead of staying inside all day.

But whether you stay in our out chances are, someone's cashing in on the decision.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.