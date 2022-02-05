Winter Weather pounds Maritime region and knocks out power

According to CTV Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell, this latest winter storm had pretty much everything and none of it was pleasant:

“Wildly varied impacts across the Maritimes,' said Mitchell, “Different areas were hit with different types of weather.”

In New Brunswick, it was a cleanup day following a heavy dump of snow on Friday.

“The big snowfall amounts were coming in from many areas of New Brunswick, especially central New Brunswick and the southeast areas of the province,” said Mitchell, who added Cumberland County in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island also had heavy snowfall.

As the storm tracked closer to Halifax, many areas experienced extended periods of freezing rain, lasting a long time.

“29 plus hours a freezing rain reported at Halifax Stanfield International Airport,” said Mitchell.

Cape Breton received a mix of extreme weather conditions.

"Up in the Cape Breton Highlands, northern areas and Victoria County it was heavy of snow and ice pellets accumulation,” said Mitchell, who added Sydney experienced a much different storm. "It was more of that icy situation with more freezing rain.”

Ice building up on tree branches has damaged power lines across Nova Scotia.

“It was more inland around Sackville, Middle Sackville, Upper Sackville, Hammonds Plains and Beaver Bank area,” said Nova Scotia Power Storm Lead Matt Drover. "Almost 92,000 customers have lost power through the storm.”

Drover said more than 500 NS Power employees are working outside at this time and they hope to have the majority of power restored by late Saturday.