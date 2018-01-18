

CTV Atlantic





Some schools in Nova Scotia are closed after heavy snow fell across the province throughout the day and into the night Wednesday.

The precipitation turned into ice pellets or rain in some areas, making for slippery road conditions Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Parts of Prince Edward Island and southern New Brunswick were also hit with a messy mix of weather.

The weather has prompted schools in the Tri-County, Annapolis Valley, South Shore, and Chignecto-Central regional school boards to close for the day.

Schools in the Halifax Regional School Board, Strait Regional School Board, and Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board remain open.

There are no school closures in New Brunswick, but buses in the Anglophone East School District and Anglophone South School District were operating on a one-hour delay.

French and English public schools in Prince Edward Island delayed opening by one hour.

A number of NSCC campuses also delayed opening Thursday morning.

Parts of Nova Scotia could see some freezing rain Thursday morning, but the system is moving away from the Maritimes and is expected to clear by the afternoon.