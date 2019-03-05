

CTV Atlantic





Snow, freezing rain and rain followed by a rapid drop in temperatures have created an icy mess around the Halifax area.

Streets have been narrowed by encroaching snow banks and many sidewalks are littered with lumps of ice that blocks access at some intersections.

The situation has pedestrians and drivers on edge because it is a tough slog on the streets of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In some places, the snow seems to be as hard as concrete.

“There's places they haven't even touched yet,” said resident John Leahy.

Those forced to walk on the narrow streets with snow banks spilling into the roadways must do so with cars sometimes whizzing by.

“I was walking down the street trying to get out of the way of cars coming at me,” Leahy said.

Trevor Harvie, the superintendent of winter operations for the Halifax Regional Municipality, says there was a lot of heavy, wet snow.

“A lot of our equipment just aren't able to get through it there as fast and efficiently as they usually do,” he said.

Tuesday morning the city issued a statement informing residents the cleanup process has been delayed due to what they called “exceptional weather conditions.”

Harvie says there's still work to be done and pedestrian safety is the main priority.

With light snow in the forecast, crews were expected to work through the night and into Wednesday morning to clear sidewalks before they are covered once again.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.