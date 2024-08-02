With a hot and humid August long weekend comes a risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes

This August long weekend forecast for the Maritimes would be right at home in some of the southern United States. It will be hot and humid with some rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The showery nature of the weather will make for scattered coverage across the Maritimes.

Heat warning

Heat warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for a large area of the Maritimes. Humidex values on Friday and into the long weekend will make some communities “feel” 36 to 40 C.

There will not be much relief Friday night, Saturday night, or Sunday night. Low temperatures will range 16 to 20 degrees for most and feel into the mid-to-high 20s with the humidex.

High temperatures may come down on Monday with increased cloudiness and more widespread showers. It will still be very humid for most on Monday though.

It will be hot along with a stifling level of humidity for much of the Maritimes on Friday.

Risk of thunderstorms

Hot and muggy air makes for a buoyant atmosphere, one favourable for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Multiple rounds of showers are expected this long weekend and where/when showers occur a risk of thunderstorms will accompany them.

The highest chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday is in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. There will be a lower chance of more isolated showers and thunderstorms elsewhere.

Hot and humid conditions on Saturday, along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The highest chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday is in New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. There will be a lower chance of more isolated showers and thunderstorms elsewhere.

In general, the highest chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Maritimes is on Monday.

Similar conditions are expected on Sunday. Hot and humid, scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The most likely hazards with occurring thunderstorms include lightning, downpours, and locally strong wind gusts. Mind the risk of downpours, there is a lot of moisture in the air for thunderstorms to work with this weekend. I can’t rule out a risk of flash flooding for any area located directly under a thunderstorm. Have a way to monitor for any alerts issued by Environment Canada. Those can be found anytime at weather.gc.ca.

Cold front brings relief next week

The reason there is the highest chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Maritimes on Monday is because on that day a cold front is expected to come through.

The passage of the front will allow for some less humid air to filter in off the continent Tuesday into Wednesday.

Humidity is expected to fall for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island on Tuesday. Humidity is forecast to fall for Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

A cold front moving through Monday into Tuesday should lower humidity levels across the Maritimes Tuesday into Wednesday.