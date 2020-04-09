HALIFAX -- New Brunswickers are doing a good job so far and the message Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, is to keep it up.

"Keep doing what you are doing," Dr. Russell said, at a news conference in Fredericton. "We cannot afford to let up. Get plenty of rest and avoid information overload."

Dr. Russell reported three more new cases, all in the Fredericton region, which brings the province's total to 111.

This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.