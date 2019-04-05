

CTV Atlantic





It's an issue that becomes all too clear, after the snow melts.

Trash, and piles of it across the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, is causing concern with tourism season just around the corner.

Dylan Yates is on his way to the city landfill and his car filled to the brim with bags of garbage -- among other things.

“In just an hour, we removed roughly 10 bags of garbage,” Yates said. “Also, some other items: a small kiddie pool and children's toy.”

Yates, along with five other volunteers, organized a cleanup Friday in Glace Bay.

It's an annual tradition at this time of year, after the snow has melted away.

Just a few days ago, Yates says he removed more than 60 bags of garbage near Highway 125.

“It is an absolute disgrace,” Yates said. “We found everything from illegal dump sites, large Styrofoam packaging, to large tarps.”

The same can be said for Coun. Steve Gillespie's riding.

He says the amount of litter is a big problem across the municipality, and with tourism season just around the corner, it's a cause for concern.

“Most of our infrastructure is based on tourism,” Gillespie said. “Most of our businesses are based on tourism, so if we have people coming off the ships or driving in, we don't want them to see the CBRM in this shape.”

Yates says tipping fees are on the rise for commercial dumping at the city landfill. He's concerned that might lead to more garbage on the ground he’s seen this spring.

“It is something that we are keeping a close eye on because anytime fees go up, it may discourage people to go there,” Yates said. “But I don't think it's going to have a huge impact, but we will have to wait and see.”

It’s a problem that has no easy fix -- but there’s also no excuse for it either.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.