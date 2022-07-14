With the cost of fuel and groceries, some Maritime non-profits are running on empty
With the cost of fuel and groceries, some Maritime non-profits are running on empty
A community pantry near Wentworth Park in Sydney, N.S., is one of several throughout the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).
They're stocked with various food items for people in need, but keeping them full lately has been a challenge.
“I think a lot of people who used to come and donate to the cupboard are not able to anymore,” said Jodi McDavid, executive director of Cape Breton Transition House. “I think financially, they're feeling the squeeze.”
She says non-profit organizations are also finding it tough; at times they are only able to provide grocery gift cards.
“$25 in a grocery store does not get you very far right now and so all of these non-profits haven't been funded to meet the demand and we can't keep up with the demand for things like that,” said McDavid.
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983.
The cost of food in this country was up by 9.7 per cent in April and May, while the cost of shelter was up by 7.4 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.
“We certainly had measures in our budget that were increasing the Nova Scotia child benefit, the seniors care grants that were new,” said Allan MacMaster, Nova Scotia’s finance minister.
When asked Thursday if there was more help on the way, MacMaster said it's something all levels of government have been discussing.
“We just introduced the more opportunities for skilled trades, that's an incentive for young people to stay in the province. We need them,” said MacMaster.
At the federal level, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc says Ottawa has increased old age security and cut child care costs in half.
“We've accelerated to help them with high cost of housing, so we have done a lot and we're open to doing more,” said Leblanc.
But many feel more will be needed if prices continue to rise.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
Air Canada traveller uses AirTag to track lost baggage for 5 days
As Canadian airports report increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, one traveller's experience tracking her bag using an AirTag has resonated on social media with others facing similar struggles.
Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know
An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old. From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.
Bank of Canada rate hike contributes to loonie falling to a 20-month low
The Bank of Canada's largest interest rate hike in 24 years caused the loonie to drop to a 20-month low as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve would mirror the full percentage point hike in two weeks.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
-
Toronto boy runs into Adam Sandler and Drake in one 'unbelievable' night
An 11-year-old Toronto boy says he is still in shock after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake by chance in the same night.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario now at their highest level since late May, positivity rates also spiking
There are now more people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 than at any point since late May as a new wave of the pandemic driven by the BA.5 subvariant continues to worsen.
Calgary
-
Woman arrested, hostage injured during police incident in Lethbridge
Lethbridge police say a woman has been arrested as a result of a 'high risk incident' at a law office in the city's south end.
-
When will Alberta expand fourth dose eligibility? Plan coming next week, minister says
Although many provinces across Canada now allow adults to book in for their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta still has not expanded its eligibility.
-
'Just shocked': Lethbridge mom reacts to son being bitten by stray dog, reminding to train pets
What started as a normal day at summer camp for eight-year-old Saihan Refat quickly turned into a scary situation.
Montreal
-
Omicron's BA.5 variant makes up nearly half of Quebec's new COVID-19 cases
Quebec's seventh wave is underway and Omicron's latest subvariant, BA.5, accounts for about 43 per cent of new coronavirus cases, according to senior public health advisor Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
-
Ottawa says it will support First Nations fight against Quebec's new language law
The federal minister of Indigenous services said Thursday she supports the will of Indigenous communities to be exempt from Quebec's new language law, which limits the use of English in the public service and increases French-language requirements in schools.
-
Judge rejects $28-million class-action settlement in Catholic church sex abuse case
A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a $28-million settlement in a sex abuse lawsuit against a Catholic religious order because of the high legal fees associated with the agreement.
Edmonton
-
Going to a Pope event in the Edmonton area? Here's what you need to know
Ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Edmonton, Maskwacis and Lac Ste. Anne later this month, event organizers held a press conference on Thursday to share details about the logistics of the trip. Here's what attendees, and residents of the Edmonton area, need to know ahead of the Papal Visit.
-
Archdiocese assures Alberta Métis community that unmarked graves will be respected during Papal Visit
Pope Francis will travel to Lac Ste. Anne on the third day of his Canadian trip on a mission of truth and reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous people, but a Métis community in the area says plans for the visit will disrespect their ancestors.
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins science summer camp selling out spots
Science Timmins is seeing a lot of interest in its science camp this summer, selling out all of its daily spots since kicking off earlier this month.
-
Affordability continues to be a problem in Sudbury's housing market
A large interest rate hike is going to put more pressure on home affordability in Sudbury. Whether renting or looking to buy, it means people will be facing new challenges.
-
Mind over metal welding workshop in Sault Ste. Marie
The Algoma District School Board is collaborating with the Canadian Welding Bureau, Tenaris and the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Local 800 to entice young people to consider a career in welding.
London
-
Is the Fugitive Slave Chapel strong enough to survive relocation?
A structural engineer and the city’s heritage planner have both weighed in on the plan to relocate the Fugitive Slave Chapel later this year.
-
'It just crumbles into dust' Local farmers stress over dry soil, lack of rain
Farmers around southwestern Ontario are beginning to grow anxious, as the hot dry summer puts this season’s harvest into question.
-
Charges upgraded following death of man in east London
Charges have been upgraded following the death of a man who was on fire in east London.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba community under evacuation order due to fire
A community in northern Manitoba has issued an evacuation order due to an ongoing forest fire in the area.
-
Formerly incarcerated Indigenous people 'less likely to call police': community expert
An Indigenous organization and police are concerned that people who fear police and find themselves in vulnerable situations might not reach out.
-
Manitoba COVID-19 cases nearly double, hospital admissions rise
A new report from the Manitoba government shows that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at the start of July as hospitalization continue to rise.
Ottawa
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights due to staff shortage
The Glengarry Memorial Hospital has announced it has made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close the emergency department from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
-
Senators sign Josh Norris to new eight-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have signed Josh Norris to a new eight-year contract, the latest in a series of moves to lock up the future of the club.
-
One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue, near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.
Saskatoon
-
'He had a purpose': Sask. First Nation says goodbye to Frank Young
The first of two wakes planned for a Saskatchewan boy found dead after an 81-day search was held Wednesday night.
-
Sask. to extend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5
Saskatchewan is working to extend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine availability to children six months to five-years-old, in light of Health Canada's approval on Thursday.
-
Lifesaving medication "impossible to afford" for Sask. woman
Morgan Buyaki is suffering from a rare condition called Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) which causes inflammation in blood vessels, but the life-saving medication she needs is far too expensive, even with partial funding from the government.
Vancouver
-
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
-
Crews battling wildfire less than 2 km from fire-destroyed village of Lytton, B.C.
A fire burning near the Village of Lytton has grown to 25 hectares in size, and two First Nation reserves have been ordered to evacuate, B.C. officials said Thursday.
-
Pat John, who played Jesse on 'The Beachcombers,’ dead at 69
Actor Pat John, known for the classic Canadian comedy-drama series "The Beachcombers," has died, according to one of his co-stars.
Regina
-
'He had a purpose': Sask. First Nation says goodbye to Frank Young
The first of two wakes planned for a Saskatchewan boy found dead after an 81-day search was held Wednesday night.
-
Federal government announces funding for projects, rail safety in southern Sask.
Federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, announced Ottawa’s funding plans to improve rail safety and efficiency in Regina and southern Saskatchewan at Intermobil terminal in Regina on Thursday.
-
Sask. to extend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5
Saskatchewan is working to extend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine availability to children six months to five-years-old, in light of Health Canada's approval on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to begin COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 next month
The British Columbia government is encouraging parents with children under five years old to register their kids for their first COVID-19 vaccines next month.
-
'We are all very scared': Search for missing Port Alberni woman enters second week
Seven days after a 40-year-old woman from Port Alberni, B.C., was last seen, friends continue to plead for information on her whereabouts.
-
Team Canada men's basketball team to tip off against Argentina in Victoria
Basketball is returning to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, with tickets on sale Friday for the second round of the senior men's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers.