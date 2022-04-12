Witnesses in Shubenacadie still feel the effects almost 2 years after the N.S. mass shooting
On the morning of April 19, 2020, Dawn Henneberry knew what she had heard. As a military veteran, she is all too familiar with the distinct sound of gunshots.
“I heard the bangs,” she recalls from the back deck of her Shubenacadie, N.S., home.
She looked out her living room window and couldn’t fully understand what she was seeing, as she watched a man dressed like a police officer standing by two RCMP cruisers.
“He's got the flack vest off, and there's another police car there, and it was all smashed, and then he took off, and there's fire burning, there's people running over there,” Henneberry remembers.
At the time, she thought she was watching an RCMP officer, although his actions didn’t make sense.
It was only later in the day she learned it was in fact the man responsible for Nova Scotia's mass killing.
Henneberry is one of 27 area residents who gave key statements and evidence to police which have now been made public by the inquiry into the tragedy.
“For me, it was difficult,” she says, “and every time I look out my living room window, that’s what I see.”
Staff with the Mass Casualty Commission notified Henneberry that her statement to RCMP would become public, just before it outlined what happened in the small community of Shubenacadie.
During the Commission’s presentation on those events Monday, audio of RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson was played from a radio dispatch log.
After coming on shift early that morning, Stevenson already knew that the man who had killed 13 people in Portapique was on the loose — driving a fully marked mock police car.
After hearing the gunman may have been heading south on Highway 2, Stevenson advised her colleague Cst. Chad Morrison that she would meet at his position north of the Shubenacadie cloverleaf on the east shoulder of the highway.
While she was enroute from the exit 10 ramp, Morrison encountered the gunman in his mock police car, who shot him through the driver’s side window.
Injured, Morrison sped away to seek medical care at the EHS Paramedic Base in Milford, NS.
According to GPS evidence gathered by the inquiry, upon hearing Morrison had been shot, Stevenson then sped up to reach his last known position.
As she entered the Shubenacadie cloverleaf ramp, the killer drove in the opposite direction on the roadway and rammed into her cruiser.
The Mass Casualty Commission says witness accounts from residents in the area differ as to where Stevenson was after she exited her vehicle, but forensic evidence suggests she was facing in the perpetrator’s direction as they exchanged gunfire.
Evidence also suggests Stevenson fired 14 rounds at him, at one point likely delivering a non-fatal wound to the killer’s head.
But she died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
It was at that point the Commission determined Joey Webber drove up after seeing the collision.
As Commission Counsel Anna Mancini detailed with emotion in her voice on Monday, “One witness indicated that it looked as though Joey was running to help, another described him as a 'good Samaritan.'”
The gunman shot Webber, leaving him in the backseat of his mock cruiser, which he then set on fire.
Henneberry says she saw the perpetrator load items from his vehicle, into Webbers, and then saw him drive away.
Even for a trauma nurse who served two tours in Afghanistan, what she saw remains troubling.
“Because I would have been over there, especially being in the military and a nurse, so it makes it very difficult in hindsight of what you know afterward.”
Henneberry says she considers herself fortunate to have mental health support.
“I see somebody for this,” she says. “And that’s coming from someone who has seen the worst of the worst. So I can just imagine someone that doesn’t have any of that training, that it would be very, very difficult for them.”
That deep effect on the community led to the creation of a memorial park in the center of Shubenacadie, just a few feet from where the tragic events occurred.
Sitting in a semi-circle surrounded by plants and flowers are three coloured metal benches: a blue one with racing flags in honour of Joey Webber; a red one featuring an RCMP mounted rider for Cst. Heidi Stevenson; and a yellow one with hummingbirds for Gina Goulet.
Goulet was killed at her home not far away, after the killer fled the scene on the highway.
The park is a community effort spearheaded by the Shubenacadie Community Development Association, with residents like Anne Perry coming together to complete the project last fall.
“Everything was volunteered, it was a big community support after something that was so tragic,” she says.
“I think it gives them peace of mind,” Perry adds. “It gives them a place to relax and reflect, and maybe heal a bit better as well.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of at least 33 bullets in a rush-hour subway train, shooting at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
'Beyond negligent': Health experts critical of leadership on sixth COVID wave
COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, but with most regions sticking with relaxed protective measures while providing less data and fewer updates, some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Canadians with mortgages brace for big Bank of Canada rate hike
The Bank of Canada is gearing up to announce its next move on interest rates this Wednesday, with Bay Street forecasters expecting a 50 basis-point increase to put Canadians with variable rate mortgages on edge and keep some prospective homebuyers on the sidelines.
These 'forever chemicals' may be connected to an increased risk of onset diabetes in middle-aged women: study
Exposure to a common group of chemicals thought to last almost forever may be connected to an increased risk of diabetes for middle-aged women, according to a new study.
Amid strict lockdown, Shanghai firefighters deliver necessities via drone
Amid a strict COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, local firefighters are using drones to make contactless deliveries of food and other necessities.
Family, police appeal for help in daughter's kidnapping from Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Three months after being dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police are appealing to the public for information in the abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated abroad after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
-
These COVID-19 travel rules are still in place and you might not know about them
The rules around travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been dizzying for many over the past two years — and that includes some lesser known requirements still in place.
-
Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Calgary
-
Conservative leadership 'front runner' Pierre Poilievre returns to Calgary for campaign event
As the Conservative Party of Canada searches for its next leader, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre appears poised to take on the role and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.
-
U.S. senator backs Alberta premier in energy security partnership
A high-profile United States senator is backing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in pushing for more North American oil to supplant Russian supplies during the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Diesel spill shuts roads in southeast Calgary
Roads have been shut down in southeast Calgary as emergency crews deal with a diesel fuel spill.
Montreal
-
Man has died after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash, police confirm
Montreal police say they believe they have found a torched vehicle that could be connected to a shooting in Saint-Leonard that left one man dead at the scene.
-
Man who murdered his kids before taking his life should not have been released from hospital: coroner
Jonathan Pomares, the 40-year-old man who brutally murdered his two children, Hugo and Elise, before taking his own life in Tétreaultville in 2019, should not have been discharged from hospital seven days earlier, a coroner found.
-
Drug ring dismantled in series of searches by Longueuil police; eight arrested
Tuesday afternoon saw the dismantling of a vast drug distribution network by the Longueuil police department (SPAL), the police force says.
Edmonton
-
U.S. senator backs Alberta premier in energy security partnership
A high-profile United States senator is backing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in pushing for more North American oil to supplant Russian supplies during the invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Extremely worried' about opioids, Trudeau welcomes Edmonton drug decriminalization pitch
One of the first orders of business when Justin Trudeau arrived in Edmonton Monday night was to meet with the mayor, where they spoke about the opioid crisis that is killing hundreds of people in the city every year.
-
Police seek fourth suspect in March 'mass shooting event'
Police released new images Tuesday in an effort to identify a fourth suspect involved in a "mass shooting event" at an Edmonton lounge last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Indigenous chocolate shop to open in downtown Sudbury
An Indigenous chef who creates edible art is expanding her business in Sudbury.
-
Sault city council looks to tackle low rental vacancy rate
Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano said Tuesday the city needs more rental units.
-
Sudbury sommelier to judge International Wine Challenge
A woman from Sudbury who is a wine expert -- or sommelier --is heading to an important overseas event this month.
London
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian involved collision Monday as one of its students.
-
Two people taken to hospital after pedestrian collision
Two elderly pedestrians were taken to hospital after they were struck by a pick-up truck Tuesday afternoon in London, Ont.
-
Self-defence claim made at London, Ont. murder trial
The defence at the murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams began its case Tuesday by saying the accused acted in self-defence four years ago and that he did not intend to kill anyone.
Winnipeg
-
All major highways in southern Manitoba to close ahead of storm: RCMP
All major highways in southern Manitoba will close as of midnight or when it begins to snow RCMP said Tuesday.
-
RCMP searching for man wanted in the deaths of three people in Portage la Prairie fire
RCMP and Winnipeg police are looking for a 50-year-old man who is wanted in the deaths of three people in Portage la Prairie.
-
City of Winnipeg services closed or impacted by blizzard
The blizzard that is forecast to hit Winnipeg on Wednesday has prompted the city to close some services, and warn residents that the services which are still running could be impacted.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB debating new mask mandate amid sixth wave
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will debate for the second time in a month Tuesday evening whether students and staff should be required to wear masks in schools.
-
Gas theft on the rise in Arnprior, Ont.
More than any other spot in the Ottawa Valley, drivers seem to be gassing and dashing in Arnprior.
-
Ottawa police say no increased security presence following Brooklyn shooting
Ottawa police say they are not stepping up security measures in the capital following a mass shooting in Brooklyn, N.Y. earlier Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death makes first court appearance
More than six months after a child was fatally struck at a marked crosswalk, her family heard the voice of the woman charged in her death.
-
Saskatoon's own superhero, Rush Hulk, walks off into the sunset
Among all the lives Kelvin Ooms has touched performing as Rush Hulk, the late Jett Reis is one who stands out.
Vancouver
-
6th wave of COVID-19 sees shift to individual responsibility, doctors say
Canada's top doctor says COVID-19 is seeing a resurgence across the country, representing a sixth wave. One expert in B.C. says this comes amid a transition away from public health orders to individual responsibility.
-
Kitsilano pool may not reopen this summer, as repairs from destructive January storm continue
Months after Vancouver's shoreline suffered extensive storm damage, Kitsilano pool appears to be a long way from reopening.
-
Program offering prescription, take-home fentanyl launched in Vancouver
Patients in Vancouver will soon be able to access paid, prescription fentanyl that they can take home and use, an option the doctor leading the program says will allow people to escape "the violent system of trying to see your drug dealer and stay out of withdrawal every day."
Regina
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation calling to reinstate COVID-19 measures in classrooms
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is calling on the government to immediately reinstate COVID-19 measures in classrooms after wastewater results showed COVID-19 cases increasing dramatically in Saskatoon.
-
'She was a homebody': Six years following Mekayla Bali’s disappearance, family increases reward
Tuesday marks the six year anniversary of Mekayla Bali’s disappearance.
Vancouver Island
-
Man presumed dead, woman in hospital after incident on Nanaimo sailboat
A 58-year-old woman is in hospital and a 59-year-old man is missing and presumed drowned after witnesses called police about an argument on a sailboat near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.
-
'The Dr. Henry of his time': Century-old portrait of B.C. health officer acquired by museum
The Royal B.C. Museum has acquired a century-old portrait of former provincial health officer Dr. Henry Esson Young, who held the position in B.C. during massive efforts to vaccinate people against smallpox and tuberculosis in the 1920s.