Tuesday, there was a tribute marking the fifth anniversary of the three RCMP officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

RCMP Constables Doug Larche, Dave Ross, Fabrice Gevaudan were remembered for their important roles in their community -- and as loving friends, fathers, and husbands.

Left behind are three widows remembering what they loved most.

“I would like Fabrice to be remembered as a person whose smile could light up the room,” said Angela Gevaudan, Fabrice's wife.“I would like him to be remembered as someone who loved fiercely, who gave freely of himself, who lived life to the fullest and was proud to wear the uniform that he wore.”

In an open letter, Assistant Commissioner Larry Tremblay, the head of New Brunswick's RCMP, remembered the tragic events:

“We will never forget the fear and loss of that day, but we will also never forget the way the community came together, the resilience and courage shown by New Brunswickers, and the way they opened their hearts to support us and each other in our hour of need.”

In Moncton, the honour garden is now in full bloom and residents were stopping by to pay their respects.

“We just came over to see the monument again and to remind us that today is a special day,” said Cecile Lebans.

Said Juanita Hopper: “You never know when they leave, with a job like they have, whether they're going to come back or not.”

On the floor of the legislature, MLAs took a minute to reminisce.

“Like all first responders, they go to work to serve and protect the people of their communities, each day not thinking of what could happen,” said MLA Stephen Horsman, who is also a former police officer.

In the honour garden, the statues will forever be a reminder of three very important men in the community, who will never be forgotten and who touched the lives of many.

Tuesday night, a candlelight vigil was held in the honour garden by the monument of the three officers.

There will also be a memorial run on June 16.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.