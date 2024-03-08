ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Woman, 21, charged after string of robberies in Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police has charged a 21-year-old woman in relation to a string of robberies across the city Thursday.

    Police say a suspect entered an Irving gas station on Robie Street and said they had a knife and demanded money around 4:50 a.m.

    A suspect matching the description from the Robie Street robbery later entered an Irving gas station on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth, N.S., around 9:45 a.m.

    Police say the suspect also stated they had a knife and demanded money.

    Just after 6 p.m., a suspect matching the description from the earlier two robberies entered a third Irving on Quinpool Road, where they again reportedly demanded money, and said they had a knife.

    In all three incidents, the suspect fled on foot with cash, and the employees were not hurt.

    Police arrested Katherine Ethyl Bagnald after she turned herself in around 11:45 p.m.

    Bagnald is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face three counts of robbery.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to resume funding to UNRWA

    Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The announcement is being made by the minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen Friday afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News