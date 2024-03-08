Woman, 21, charged after string of robberies in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police has charged a 21-year-old woman in relation to a string of robberies across the city Thursday.

Police say a suspect entered an Irving gas station on Robie Street and said they had a knife and demanded money around 4:50 a.m.

A suspect matching the description from the Robie Street robbery later entered an Irving gas station on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth, N.S., around 9:45 a.m.

Police say the suspect also stated they had a knife and demanded money.

Just after 6 p.m., a suspect matching the description from the earlier two robberies entered a third Irving on Quinpool Road, where they again reportedly demanded money, and said they had a knife.

In all three incidents, the suspect fled on foot with cash, and the employees were not hurt.

Police arrested Katherine Ethyl Bagnald after she turned herself in around 11:45 p.m.

Bagnald is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face three counts of robbery.

