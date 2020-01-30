Woman, 22, seriously injured after being struck by SUV in Moncton
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:31PM AST Last Updated Thursday, January 30, 2020 12:32PM AST
The RCMP respond to a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 29, 2020.
HALIFAX -- A 22-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Moncton, N.B., Wednesday evening.
The RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of McLaughlin Drive and Westwood Drive shortly after 6:10 p.m.
Police believe the woman was crossing McLaughlin Drive at the crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound SUV.
The Moncton woman was taken to hospital with serious, and potentially life-threatening, injuries.
Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.