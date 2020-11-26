HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old woman from Eskasoni, N.S., is dead as a result of a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 27, RCMP received a report of an impaired driver on 74th St. in Eskasoni.

While police were en route, they received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 216. Police say the vehicle matched the description of the vehicle of the reported impaired driver.

Emergency crews attended the scene and found the vehicle in the ditch, and a severed utility pole with lines down.

A 24-year-old woman from Eskasoni was found near the rear of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult male driver, as well as a male and female passenger, suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital by EHS.

Police have not revealed whether charges are expected. The investigation is ongoing.

Highway 216 remains partially closed for repair of downed lines as a result of the collision.