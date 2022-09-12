Woman, 26, arrested after N.B. RCMP seize drugs, weapons

A 26-year-old woman from Millville, N.B., has been arrested as a result of a drug trafficking investigation by the RCMP.

Officers from the New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit (PCRU) executed a search warrant around 7:25 a.m. Thursday at a residence on Highway 104 in Millville.

During their search, police say they seized undisclosed amounts of what they believe to be cocaine, methamphetamine, a number of pills, contraband cigarettes, drug trafficking paraphernalia and money. Officers also confiscated an unsecured restricted firearm, an unsecured prohibited firearm, and ammunition that was stored unsafely.

Police arrested a 26-year-old Millville woman at the scene. The woman was later released and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court on Dec. 6.