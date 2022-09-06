Woman, 47, missing from Dartmouth hospital

A 47-year-old patient has gone missing from a Dartmouth hospital, prompting Nova Scotia Health to ask the public for help in locating her.

Nova Scotia Health has identified the patient as Nadine Jacquard.

Jacquard is five-foot-six and 112 pounds. She has short brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. According to a news release, she was last seen wearing long red and brown pants and a black tank top. Health officials say she was carrying a black zip binder at the time of her disappearance.

“The patient’s risk increases with the length of time she is away from treatment,” the press release reads.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Jacquard’s whereabouts to contact their local police detachment.